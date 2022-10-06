Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Rio Tinto sources Voltalia solar power for South Africa mine

10/06/2022 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Rio Tinto mine in Boron, California

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Rio Tinto's South Africa unit will source solar power from a plant built by France's Voltalia, the mining firm said on Thursday, the latest to seek alternative electricity supply as South Africa's rolling power cuts hammer productivity.

Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), Rio Tinto's mineral sands operation in South Africa's KwaZulu Natal province, will source from the Bolobedu photovoltaic plant, which Voltalia will start building next year and finish in 2024. It will supply up to 300 gigawatt hours annually into the national power grid.

Rio Tinto did not say how much of RBM's power would be supplied by Bolobedu, but said it was expected to cut RBM's annual greenhouse gas emissions by at least 10%.

Mining companies around the world are seeking renewable energy sources to reduce their environmental footprint. The shift is all the more attractive for miners in South Africa, where power cuts have reached record levels as state power utility Eskom struggles to meet demand.

Anglo American signed a deal with Engie in 2019 to develop hydrogen power for its Mogalakwena platinum mine in South Africa, aiming to switch its haul trucks from diesel to hydrogen fuel cells.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -2.23% 2802.5 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.38% 415.73 Real-time Quote.-21.89%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.66% 1823.48 Real-time Quote.-7.72%
ENGIE -0.38% 12.188 Real-time Quote.-6.02%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.31% 5066 Delayed Quote.3.92%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.20% 135.6 Real-time Quote.-22.12%
VOLTALIA SA -1.60% 18.5 Real-time Quote.-4.37%
Latest news "Economy"
04:57aCorrection to Indian Morning Briefing Item
DJ
04:55aStocks gain as dollar eases, oil gets a boost from OPEC+ deal
RE
04:54aUK business inflation expectations rise in September - BoE
RE
04:50aLondon stocks subdued; Shell falls on profit warning
RE
04:47aFrench President Macron: France has enough energy for this winter, even in worst case scenario
RE
04:46aRussian missile strike kills woman, destroys apartment block in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia
RE
04:46aSoutheast Asia countries need energy diversification as demand seen surging
RE
04:45aDollar wavers with ECB minutes and Friday's U.S. jobs data in focus
RE
04:45aBank of england september decision maker panel survey: dmp memb…
RE
04:44aFTSE 100 Edges Up; Imperial Brands, Diageo Gain
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Game company Roblox enabled girl's sexual exploitation, lawsuit claims
2Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues
3Asian shares rise, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal
4Weakening refining, gas trading to hit Shell's Q3 results
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan drops its Sell rating

HOT NEWS