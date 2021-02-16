Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rio Tinto, two others sign deal to explore low-carbon iron in Canada

02/16/2021 | 04:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia

(Reuters) - Rio Tinto has agreed to explore production of a low-carbon steel feedstock in Canada, the global miner said on Tuesday, as part of its strategy to reduce carbon emissions.

The miner said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Luxembourg-based engineering firm Paul Wurth S.A. and German steelmaker SHS-Stahl-Holding-Saar GmbH & Co. KGaA. (https://bit.ly/3qrq4VE)

The companies will explore the viability of transforming iron ore pellets into low-carbon hot briquetted iron (HBI), a low-carbon steel feedstock, using green hydrogen generated from hydro-electricity in Canada, Rio said.

Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC), in which Rio holds a majority stake, will supply high-grade iron ore for the project, with a feasibility study for potential industrial scale low-carbon iron production scheduled to be completed in late 2021.

As a part of Rio's climate strategy, the partnership will "support the development and deployment of low-carbon technologies for hard-to-abate processes like steelmaking," IOC President and Chief Executive Clayton Walker said.

Last December, Rio unveiled plans to invest $10 million in low-carbon steelmaking projects over the next two years in an effort to fight climate change along with China Baowu Steel Group.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO PLC 1.21% 6253 Delayed Quote.13.09%
SHS HOLDINGS LTD. 0.00% 0.162 End-of-day quote.0.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/15Garry Kasparov at IMPROVATE Cybersecurity Conference is talking about Chess, IA and The Queen's Gambit
PR
02/15Going all-in? Investors' cash levels dip to 2013 pre-taper-tantrum levels
RE
02/15South African Airways gets $346 million from government to pay laid-off workers - statement
RE
02/15Poland's balance of payments in December 2020
PU
02/15EURO MONEY MARKET STATISTICS : Eighth maintenance period 2020
PU
02/15Sterling hits fresh highs vs dollar and euro
RE
02/15EUROPE POWER-Rising wind power, falling demand weighs on spot prices
RE
02/15Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela on occasion of Chinese New Year celebration and encouragement of tourist guides on their training programme in Mandarin language
PU
02/15SVERIGES RIKSBANK : Can digital central bank currencies function as cash?
PU
02/15LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Financials drive FTSE 100 higher on recovery optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
2PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : How McLaren aims to rebuild supercars to roar into electric era
3GLENCORE PLC : GLENCORE : reinstates dividend as 2020 net debt drops, trading earnings jump
4Swiss competition agency opens probe of Mastercard
5DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C. : DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P J S C : Full Year 2020 Group Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ