Rio kept destruction of Ice Age Australia heritage secret, Aboriginal group says

MELBOURNE, June 25 (Reuters) - A Rio Tinto Ltd
forerunner failed to protect 18,000-year-old artefacts showing
how people lived during the last Ice Age, part of destruction
that the mining giant kept secret for decades, an Australian
Aboriginal group alleged on Friday.
The group said that Rio, despite pledges to improve how it
protects Indigenous heritage after its destruction of sacred
sites last year, did not come clean about the 1990s destruction
of heritage at an iron ore mine that local Aboriginal people
still do not have access to.
Australian mining "is an industry that hasn’t behaved
responsibly and an industry that needs far greater oversight in
heritage protection and agreement making," the Wintawari Guruma
Aboriginal Corporation (WGAC) said in a statement.
The troubled relationship between mining, a core industry
for Australia's economy, and the nation's Aboriginal heritage
attracted global attention last year when Rio, with state
approval, blew up two ancient rock shelters considered sacred to
Indigenous people in Western Australia.
Outrage at the legal destruction featured in Black Lives
Matter protests in a country where Aboriginal people have long
suffered higher rates of imprisonment, unemployment and lower
life expectancy.
The furore led Rio to replace top executives and promise to
overhaul its heritage protection practices.
Friday's claims, in a submission to a government inquiry,
concern different sites in the same region, around the Marandoo
iron ore mine. The group said it had learned that material
dating back at least 18,000 years and other artefacts had been
thrown in a Darwin rubbish heap.
Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive Simon Trott said in a
statement: "We’re not proud of many parts of our history at
Marandoo and we reiterate our apology to the Traditional Owners
of the land, the Eastern Guruma People, for our past actions. We
know we have a lot of work ahead to right some of these
historical wrongs, which fell well short of the standards we
expect today."
Trott's statement did not address the Indigenous group's
specific allegations. Rio declined to comment beyond the
statement.
The Aboriginal group's submission highlights an Australian
legal structure that has long greenlighted mining development at
the expense of historically important cultural sites.
"Any site dating from the last Ice Age is significant
because people were using these sites as refuges, so we can get
a sense of how they were reacting to glacial conditions," said
Duncan Wright, a specialist in Indigenous archaeology at
Australian National University.
"If you had sites of this significance in England, they
would be protected - it's like destroying Stonehenge," said
Wright, who has not seen the material. The sites could, in fact,
have been significantly older, given the technology available in
the 1990s, he said.
HERITAGE 'IN THE BIN'
Hamersley Iron Pty Ltd and the Western Australia state
government knew by May 1992 "that rock shelter 'MG2' in
Manganese Gorge contained Aboriginal cultural material dating
back 18,000 years," the first evidence of Aboriginal habitation
through the Ice Age, WGAC said in the submission. Rio acquired
Hamersley in 2001.
Material from that rock shelter was accidentally dumped in
landfill, and Hamersley later approved plans to discard
unanalysed material from 20 of 28 sites that were salvaged, it
said.
"It is a wound that has not healed - that so many cultural
sites were lost, blasted into fragments, without even a record,
note or photograph kept," the group said. "Nothing remains today
beyond a deep hole in the ground."
The group said this contravened state regulations requiring
the miner to safeguard salvaged material, part of an arrangement
that exempts Rio from complying with state heritage laws.
Indigenous groups have mounted opposition to state
government revisions of heritage protection laws that have
legalised the destruction of ancient sites.
Trott said Rio also supports repealing the law that created
the exemption, the Marandoo Act 1992, and that "discussions with
Traditional Owner groups to better understand and reflect their
wishes are ongoing."
The Aboriginal group said artefacts in early reports had
included grinding material, hearths, marine shell, bone, stone
and wooden items from an area that contained numerous rock
shelters, a ceremonial area and a waterhole with engravings.
"So little was the respect for either the State’s
conditions, or for the cultural heritage that was destroyed on a
massive scale, hundreds of Eastern Guruma cultural artefacts
ended up in the bin," it said.
The group noted reports of vandalism at the M2 rock shelter,
including a drill rig putting a hole through its roof.
WGAC said they remain unable to assess the heritage at
Marandoo that is not included in their legal native title claim,
and that Rio does not pay royalties on the three oldest of its
six mines on its ancestral land.
"It is not surprising that this sort of behaviour occurred
in Western Australia, some 28 years before Juukan Gorge," the
area of last year's destruction, the WGAC board in a statement.
