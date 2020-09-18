Riot Lab's first-round PMTA applications accepted by FDA

MILTON KEYNES, England, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riot Labs, are pleased to announce that they have successfully submitted their Pre-Market Tobacco Applications (PMTA's) for the following products:

Pink Grenade

Sub Lime

Tropical Fury

Blue Burst

Cherry Fizzle

Rich Black Grape

Ultra peach Tea

All in Freebase 0mg, 3mg & 6mg / Nic Salts 20mg Hybrid & 48mg

The PTMA submissions are a key milestone in Riot Labs journey which started back in 2016 to produce viable alternatives to combustible tobacco. The PMTA submissions conclude a process which has taken over 2 years, with 7 applications and over 1.8 million pages of scientific data submitted as part of the submissions.

The FDA requires applicants to show their products are appropriate for the protection of public health. Therefore, the PMTA is a rigorous regulatory process, essential for any new tobacco product seeking an FDA marketing order.

Riot Labs are now progressing through the PTMA process. "We are delighted to announce that our first-round of PMTA applications have been accepted," said Ben Johnson, Riot Labs CEO. "We pride ourselves on producing the highest quality products. We have been working on our submissions since 2018. Everyone at Riot Labs is fully committed to offering better alternatives to combustible tobacco products."

Riot Labs joined the Washington D.C. based Vapor Technology Association (VTA) at platinum board level in 2020. The VTA represents wholesalers, small business owners, entrepreneurs and manufacturers of innovative and quality vapor products. Johnson added, "as a reputable manufacturing company, we are always looking to ensure we are at the forefront of any US regulatory changes. We want to have our say on how the industry develops and to assist the VTA in their efforts to save an industry which can change lives."

Riot Labs was established in 2016 by Johnson who has an extensive background in pharmaceuticals. He set out to build 'Riot Squad' into an innovative brand, with safety & sustainability at the forefront of the company's values. By 2019 Riot Squad had moved into the international market, and its products were available in over 86 countries.

Passionate about changing people's lives, Riot Squad aims to encourage consumers to find the confidence to give up smoking and engage in a healthier alternative.

Contact: Global Head of Marketing, Peter Bacon

Peterb@bemoreriot.com

+44 (0)1908 229 934

SOURCE Riot Labs Ltd