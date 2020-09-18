Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Riot Lab's first-round PMTA applications accepted by FDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 08:01am EDT

MILTON KEYNES, England, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Riot Labs, are pleased to announce that they have successfully submitted their Pre-Market Tobacco Applications (PMTA's) for the following products:

  • Pink Grenade
  • Sub Lime
  • Tropical Fury
  • Blue Burst
  • Cherry Fizzle
  • Rich Black Grape
  • Ultra peach Tea

All in Freebase 0mg, 3mg & 6mg /  Nic Salts 20mg Hybrid & 48mg

The PTMA submissions are a key milestone in Riot Labs journey which started back in 2016 to produce viable alternatives to combustible tobacco. The PMTA submissions conclude a process which has taken over 2 years, with 7 applications and over 1.8 million pages of scientific data submitted as part of the submissions.

The FDA requires applicants to show their products are appropriate for the protection of public health. Therefore, the PMTA is a rigorous regulatory process, essential for any new tobacco product seeking an FDA marketing order.

Riot Labs are now progressing through the PTMA process. "We are delighted to announce that our first-round of PMTA applications have been accepted," said Ben Johnson, Riot Labs CEO. "We pride ourselves on producing the highest quality products. We have been working on our submissions since 2018. Everyone at Riot Labs is fully committed to offering better alternatives to combustible tobacco products."

Riot Labs joined the Washington D.C. based Vapor Technology Association (VTA) at platinum board level in 2020. The VTA represents wholesalers, small business owners, entrepreneurs and manufacturers of innovative and quality vapor products. Johnson added, "as a reputable manufacturing company, we are always looking to ensure we are at the forefront of any US regulatory changes. We want to have our say on how the industry develops and to assist the VTA in their efforts to save an industry which can change lives."

Riot Labs was established in 2016 by Johnson who has an extensive background in pharmaceuticals. He set out to build 'Riot Squad' into an innovative brand, with safety & sustainability at the forefront of the company's values. By 2019 Riot Squad had moved into the international market, and its products were available in over 86 countries.

Passionate about changing people's lives, Riot Squad aims to encourage consumers to find the confidence to give up smoking and engage in a healthier alternative.

Contact: Global Head of Marketing, Peter Bacon
Peterb@bemoreriot.com
+44 (0)1908 229 934

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riot-labs-first-round-pmta-applications-accepted-by-fda-301133638.html

SOURCE Riot Labs Ltd


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:05aAMAZON COM INC : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
08:05aROLLS ROYCE : Boeing, Honeywell and Rolls-Royce Deutschland partner to service H-47 Chinook engines
PU
08:05aMANULIFE FINANCIAL : launches market's first MPF retirement income fund aiming to provide regular and stable income in retirement
PU
08:05aBORREGAARD ASA : Issuance of Commercial Paper
PU
08:05aSCHAEFFLER : Commented Slides Presentation Adapting our structures to a prolonged market recovery – Schaeffler AG
PU
08:05aBurcon Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting
NE
08:05aGenTech's SINFIT Featured in a New CEO Interview on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon
NE
08:05aSun Kissed's Hakuna and Endocanna Health Sign Major Synergistic Product Distribution Agreement
NE
08:04aCARNIVAL & : P&O Cruises cancels all cruises until early 2021 but looks forward to setting 'sail for a new beginning'
AQ
08:04aUNION PACIFIC : Awards $10.2 Million in Local Grants with Majority Supporting COVID-19 Relief
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group