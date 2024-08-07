STORY: :: UK's Starmer says police are in place and

anti-immigrant rioters will face 'full force of the law'

:: August 6, 2024

:: London

:: Riots erupted after false messaging circulated on

social media regarding the murder of three girls

STARMER: "Over 400 people now have been arrested. 100 have been charged, some in relation to online activity. And a number of them are already in court. And I'm now expecting substantive sentencing before the end of this week. // "The message has to go to those who are involving themselves in this disorder, which is 'You are wrong. You shouldn't be doing it. You will feel the full force of the law', as I hope we've been able to demonstrate with these swift prosecutions."

Speaking after an emergency meeting with ministers and police chiefs, Starmer said police would be in place to cope with any further disorder.

Riots across a number of towns and cities have erupted following the murder of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed children's event in Southport, a seaside town in northwest England, after false messaging on social media wrongly identified the suspected killer as an Islamist migrant.

The police have said the attack was not terrorism-related and that the suspect was born in Britain.

Unrest has spread, with rioters targeting mosques and hotels housing asylum-seekers from Africa and the Middle East, in the first widespread outbreak of violence in Britain for 13 years.