Riots erupt in Sweden's Orebro ahead of right-wing extremist demonstration

04/15/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Counter-protesters throw stones at the police ahead of a demonstration planned by Danish anti-Muslim politician Rasmus Paludan

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Violent riots erupted in the central Swedish city of Orebro on Friday as counter-protesters attacked police ahead of a planned right-wing extremist demonstration.

Police said on its website that four police cars had been set on fire and at least four police officers and one private individual had been injured as protesters threw stones and large groups attacked police cordons and tore down riot fences.

The demonstration, which had received police permission, was organised by Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line. Police disbanded the demonstration to calm the situation, and later in the evening said most counter-demonstrators had left the area.

A number of counter-protests against planned demonstrations by Paludan, some of which were cancelled, in Swedish cities have turned violent this week. Swedish news agency TT said violence erupted in the Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby after Paludan earlier on Friday set fire there to a copy of the Quran.

Police said some of the officers taken to hospital had, among other things, suspected arm fractures.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS