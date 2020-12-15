Log in
Ripple : Adds Sandie O'Connor to Board of Directors

12/15/2020 | 12:02pm EST
Former Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer for JPMorgan Chase brings decades of financial industry expertise as Ripple continues its rapid global growth

Ripple, the leading provider of enterprise blockchain solutions for global payments, today announced that Sandie O’Connor is joining its board of directors. O’Connor has over 30 years of leadership experience with a deep background in finance, treasury, capital markets and regulatory affairs. As Ripple expands its global network and continues to push for regulatory clarity in the U.S., she will provide counsel on key government relations and regulatory initiatives in the company’s next phase of growth.

“Sandie is extremely well-respected by her peers on Wall Street and the regulatory community alike. Her extensive network and in-depth understanding of markets, capital flows and banking will provide valuable and unique insights as new policies and regulations take shape across the U.S.,” said Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO. “The U.S. needs a single clear regulatory framework for crypto that levels the playing field and supports American innovation and companies. Sandie’s experience and guidance will support us on our journey to building a more inclusive financial system.”

O’Connor recently retired as the Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer for JPMorgan Chase where she set the firm’s comprehensive regulatory strategy and led engagement with G-20 regulators and policymakers regarding evolving regulation. Prior to this role, O’Connor held several senior leadership positions at the firm, including Global Treasurer and head of Prime Services, and served on multiple firm-wide governance committees including Risk and Capital. O’Connor joined JPMorgan in 1988 and over a 30-year career, held positions of increasing responsibility within the company’s Investment Bank and Corporate divisions.

“Ripple is reshaping the financial landscape solving inefficiencies with today’s payments infrastructure using digital assets and blockchain technology,” said Sandie O’Connor. “The opportunity for the market has never been bigger, and I’m thrilled to bring my experience working with leaders in developing regulatory policy to support the evolution of the payments ecosystem and promote financial access and inclusion.”

O’Connor currently serves on the board of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) and as Chair of the YMCA of Greater New York. She has been named to American Banker’s top 25 lists of the Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance several times. O’Connor serves on a Task Force on Financial Stability, and on Advisory Committees for the Office of Financial Research and FDIC Systemic Resolution.

About Ripple

Ripple enables payments everywhere, every way, for everyone using the power of blockchain. By joining Ripple’s growing, global network (RippleNet), financial institutions can process their customers’ payments anywhere in the world instantly, reliably and cost-effectively. Banks and payment providers can use the digital asset XRP to further reduce their costs and access new markets. With offices in San Francisco, Washington D.C., New York, London, Mumbai, Singapore, São Paulo, Reykjavik and Dubai, Ripple has hundreds of customers around the world.


© Business Wire 2020
