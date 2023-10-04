By Sherry Qin

Cryptocurrency company Ripple has obtained a full license to operate in Singapore, expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ripple's Singapore subsidiary, Ripple Markets APAC, secured its major payments institution license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the San Francisco-based company said in a statement Tuesday.

Ripple's major payments institution license follows the MAS's in-principle approval of its license application in June, the company said. The full license allows it to continue providing regulated digital payment token services in Singapore.

"Over 90% of Ripple's business is outside of the U.S., and Singapore--and to a larger degree Asia-Pacific--is one of its fastest growing regions," it said.

"We have hired exceptional talent and local leadership, doubling headcount over the past year and plan to continue growing our presence in a progressive jurisdiction like Singapore," Chief Executive Brad Garlinghouse said.

Ripple provides enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions.

Write to Sherry Qin at sherry.qin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-23 2341ET