Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ripple Street Announces Nagamahesh Pingali as Head of Engineering

06/21/2021 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ripple Street, the leading peer-to-peer marketing platform that matches brands with their ideal consumers, today announced Nagamahesh Pingali as its new Head of Engineering for its Research & Development center in India. This follows on the heels of announcing Anthony Radalj as Vice President of Finance and unveiling Ripple Street’s new platform architecture and design this month. Pingali will grow and lead Engineering and Operations teams to accelerate innovation in AI/ML, Microservices, and the mobile space.  

Ripple Street’s CEO Mike Leo commented, “To quickly expand and scale our Engineering and Operations capabilities, we needed a technology leader with a proven track record of building high performance teams. Naga represents a killer combination of deep domain expertise, strong business operations, and passion to win. I can’t think of anyone else more qualified to spearhead our innovation hub in India.” 

At Ripple Street, Pingali will lead the technical vision and execution of the company’s strategy. Pingali will work cross-functionally to drive technical alignment across the organization; use advanced cloud technologies to create new experiences for platform users and new solutions for brands; and hire and mentor top talent in engineering and operations (engineering managers, developers, dev-ops, and quality assurance) to build an agile model of innovation in Bengaluru. Additionally, Pingali will be responsible for expanding India R&D’s business operations with local resources and partnerships as it grows 4x by the end of this year.  

Pingali has more than 15 years of technical leadership and delivery experience, focused on data engineering, data lake, and streaming platforms. Previously, Pingali worked as a strategic consultant for tech startups and served as a Senior Engineering Manager at Operative, where he architected core platform ideas and helped define foundational services. Prior to Operative, Pingali served as Lead at Thomson Reuters. 

About Ripple Street 
Ripple Street is a peer-to-peer marketing platform matching brands with their ideal consumers to forge authentic connections and promote long-term brand growth. By delivering product-driven experiences at home, Ripple Street gives qualified consumers the chance to try desirable products with their friends and family at memorable events. A rigorous targeting, vetting, and matching process creates a unique consumer journey that enables brands to generate product awareness, trials, and sales from their ideal consumers. Mondelez International, Molson Coors, and JMSmucker trust Ripple Street to drive online and in-store retail trips, user generated content, and product reviews through authentic shared product experiences. For more information, visit about.ripplestreet.com

Contact 
press@ripplestreet.com  

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3819ac4c-b7b2-4a07-a102-ee061c3567f8


Primary Logo

Nagamahesh Pingali

Naga joins Ripple Street as Head of Engineering

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aFRONTIER  : Special Bonus Awards (Form 8-K)
PU
10:23aSIBANYE STILLWATER  : Dealings in securities by Executive Directors and Prescribed Officers
PU
10:23aSALESFORCE COM  : What We Can All Learn About Teamwork and Overcoming Failure From Team USA Olympian Cheta Emba
PU
10:23aSIBANYE STILLWATER  : Dealings by Prescribed Officer and Associates
PU
10:23aPonce Bank Receives $1,826,265 in Federal Economic Relief Funds To Aid Lending to Small Businesses in Communities in The Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Union City, New Jersey 
GL
10:23aWalden Security Names Peters Business Development Manager for South Carolina
GL
10:22aFRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:22aICE Canola Weakens Monday Morning
DJ
10:21aWEIL GOTSHAL & MANGES LLP  : Named SPAC Legal Advisory Firm of the Year by Mergermarket in 2021
PU
10:21aAUTOMOBILI LAMBORGHINI S P A  : President of Emilia-Romagna Stefano Bonaccini visits Lamborghini - Meeting between the President and CEO Winkelmann on the future electrification plan and visit to the construction sites
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Bitcoin tumbles 10% in wake of deepening China crackdown
3Stocks clamber up from 4-week lows, dollar eases from 10-week high
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : to cut 1% of July flights as travel rebound strains operati..
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS