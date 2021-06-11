Risch, Crapo Join Johnson in Introducing Iran Nuclear Treaty Act to Place Constitutional Check on Iran Deal

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo (both R-Idaho) joined Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and 20 of their Republican colleagues in introducing the Iran Nuclear Treaty Act. This bill will give the American people a proper constitutional check by requiring that the president submit to Congress any renewed nuclear deal with Iran as a treaty. It will also prevent the president from waiving or limiting the application of sanctions on Iran before the Senate has concurred.

'The Iranian regime presents a significant and enduring challenge to United States' national security interests,' said Risch. 'While negotiators gather in Vienna, Iran continues to develop ballistic missiles, attacks American troops and diplomats in Iraq, funds Hamas' attacks against Israel, facilitates Houthi aggression in Yemen, and enables the Assad regime's continued atrocities in Syria. The path to a lasting Iran policy that best serves the needs of the American people must pass through the Senate for its consent and ratification.'

'The 2015 JCPOA was poorly-negotiated and failed to permanently end Iran's nuclear program or address its malign influence and terrorist proxies in the Middle East. Iran's influence continues to prop up global terrorist groups that are a direct threat to the United States and its regional allies,' said Crapo. 'The American people widely disproved of the agreement, and Congress was never consulted on ways to strengthen our nation's side of the deal, which gave the Iranian regime a green light to continue its nuclear arms race and financial support of violent activities across the globe. Congress must be able to provide advice and consent on any similar agreements.'

'President Reagan was right when he said you achieve peace through strength. Unfortunately, our adversaries understand the Biden administration will chart the same weak and disastrous course as President Obama,' said Johnson. 'It's clear the Biden administration is in the business of appeasing adversaries like Russia, state sponsors of terrorism like Iran, and Iran's terrorist proxies like Hamas. Instead of addressing the threats these actors pose, the administration will coddle the Iranian regime and ignore its malign activity throughout the region. Any potential agreement with Iran involves risks that affect our entire nation. It is critical to the security of America and to world peace that any deal Biden negotiates with Iran be deemed a treaty requiring approval by the U.S. Senate.'

Additional cosponsors of the bill include Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and Steve Daines (R-Mont.).

The text of the bill can be found here.

