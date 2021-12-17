Risch, Shaheen on Polish Parliament's Approval of Dangerous Media Law

December 17, 2021

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), chair of the Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, today released the following statement on Polish lawmakers' decision to approve legislation that targets free media and jeopardizes U.S. investments:

"We are gravely concerned with the Polish parliament's approval of legislation banning foreign ownership of media companies under the guise of stopping foreign influence. The restrictions this bill intends to place on media companies, including TVN24 - the largest independent news channel and largest U.S. investment in Poland, will limit their ability to operate independently and will contribute to the decline of free speech in Poland.

"Free and independent media is key to building an environment that is resilient against disinformation and foreign influence. This bill will make Poland even more vulnerable to outside influence, and will have the opposite effect of what's been argued in parliament. President Duda should consider the ramifications signing this bill into law would have on freedom of speech and the future U.S. foreign investment in Poland."

