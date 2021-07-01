Rise & Dine!

Eating in the morning sets the tone for the rest of the day.
It makes sense then that making it a balanced meal with fiber - rich grains (foods made with both whole grains and enriched grains), lean protein, and some fruit or veggies will keep the wolves away.
Staying satisfied by a good breakfast keeps us on track and avoiding that mid-morning crash or energy slump.
The whole morning breakfast ritual has come under scrutiny by those looking to shed a few pounds. Sure, intermittent fasting or sticking to a 'coffee only' start reduces daily calories. Skipping breakfast robs us of the opportunity to nourish the body with essential micronutrients.
Once we rise, the energy stores are depleted by as much as eighty percent. Without food, a body begins to conserve energy and actually burn fewer calories - slowing down metabolism. Studies show that breakfast skippers were nearly five times more likely to be obese than people who eat breakfast.
A high-fiber, high-protein breakfast may be the most important investment made for improving mood, waistline and stamina.
Morning fuel possibilities are a blank canvas. Paint it with broad brush strokes for on the go oatmeal jars to protein smoothies.
Don't bog oatmeal down with heavy sweets and milk. Choose toppings and mix-ins like nuts, fresh fruit, plant-based milk or Greek yogurt, and natural sweeteners.
Yogurt, fruit and nuts make for a solid grab and go morning meal. Berries, in particular super fruits with phytonutrients to help fight inflammation, lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.
Focus on healthy fats, complex carbohydrates and lean protein breakfasts that have staying power until lunch. Good combos include hard-boiled eggs with tomatoes and avocados. Try peanut or almond butter and bananas or apples. How about a bean, rice and veggie tortilla wrap to greet the day?
Avoid those tempting, over-processed muffins, cereals, breads and bagels. Go for whole grains. Add in those fruits and veggies, tofu, nuts, seeds and cinnamon when possible.
Getting into a new morning breakfast routine takes some strategy. Pre-plan meals with a stocked pantry and fridge. Healthy habits form over time. Convenience and ease keep our heads in the game.
Performance matters no matter what age stage, or life role. Professionals, blue collar workers, students, athletes, busy parents, and retirees- everyone can benefit from breakfast.
Carpe diem in just the right way.
