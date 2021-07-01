Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rise & Dine!

07/01/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Eat­ing in the morn­ing sets the tone for the rest of the day.

It makes sense then that mak­ing it a bal­anced meal with fiber - rich grains (foods made with both whole grains and enriched grains), lean pro­tein, and some fruit or veg­gies will keep the wolves away.

Stay­ing sat­is­fied by a good break­fast keeps us on track and avoid­ing that mid-​morning crash or energy slump.

The whole morn­ing break­fast rit­ual has come under scrutiny by those look­ing to shed a few pounds. Sure, inter­mit­tent fast­ing or stick­ing to a 'cof­fee only' start reduces daily calo­ries. Skip­ping break­fast robs us of the oppor­tu­nity to nour­ish the body with essen­tial micronu­tri­ents.

Once we rise, the energy stores are depleted by as much as eighty per­cent. With­out food, a body begins to con­serve energy and actu­ally burn fewer calo­ries - slow­ing down metab­o­lism. Stud­ies show that break­fast skip­pers were nearly five times more likely to be obese than peo­ple who eat break­fast.

A high-​fiber, high-​protein break­fast may be the most impor­tant invest­ment made for improv­ing mood, waist­line and sta­mina.

Morn­ing fuel pos­si­bil­i­ties are a blank can­vas. Paint it with broad brush strokes for on the go oat­meal jars to pro­tein smoothies.

Don't bog oat­meal down with heavy sweets and milk. Choose top­pings and mix-​ins like nuts, fresh fruit, plant-​based milk or Greek yogurt, and nat­ural sweet­en­ers.

Yogurt, fruit and nuts make for a solid grab and go morn­ing meal. Berries, in par­tic­u­lar super fruits with phy­tonu­tri­ents to help fight inflam­ma­tion, lower blood pres­sure and reduce the risk of heart dis­ease.

Focus on healthy fats, com­plex car­bo­hy­drates and lean pro­tein break­fasts that have stay­ing power until lunch. Good com­bos include hard-​boiled eggs with toma­toes and avo­ca­dos. Try peanut or almond but­ter and bananas or apples. How about a bean, rice and veg­gie tor­tilla wrap to greet the day?

Avoid those tempt­ing, over-​processed muffins, cere­als, breads and bagels. Go for whole grains. Add in those fruits and veg­gies, tofu, nuts, seeds and cin­na­mon when pos­si­ble.

Get­ting into a new morn­ing break­fast rou­tine takes some strat­egy. Pre-​plan meals with a stocked pantry and fridge. Healthy habits form over time. Con­ve­nience and ease keep our heads in the game.

Per­for­mance mat­ters no mat­ter what age stage, or life role. Pro­fes­sion­als, blue col­lar work­ers, stu­dents, ath­letes, busy par­ents, and retirees- every­one can ben­e­fit from break­fast.

Carpe diem in just the right way.

Disclaimer

General Produce Co. LP published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 19:22:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:54pBYRNA TECHNOLOGIES  : 2. operations and management plans
AQ
03:52pDollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term
RE
03:51pDollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term
RE
03:50pRYANAIR  : Standard form for notification of major holdings (Form 6-K)
PU
03:50pUN UNITED NATIONS  : UNICEF signs COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV
PU
03:50pMDC PARTNERS  : MDCA) Agencies Celebrate 18 Cannes Lions Awards
AQ
03:50pLOGGERHEAD MARINELIFE CENTER  : Appoints Dr. Kyle Van Houtan as New President and CEO
BU
03:49pStocks reach for records as U.S. jobless claims dive
RE
03:49pDelta announces its intentions to exercise a call option to be part of the Tranche 2 Commitments under existing DIP Financing
PR
03:48pMEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term
3U.S. labor market recovery gaining steam; worker shortages an obstacle
4Oil prices up about 2% on OPEC+ output, demand prospects
5EXCLUSIVE: Shell plans to exit California joint venture with Exxon Mobil - sources

HOT NEWS