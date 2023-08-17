By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia's unemployment rate rose sharply in July, adding to a growing list of data signals that suggest the peak in interest rates has been reached, and that the Reserve Bank of Australia can now move to the sidelines and remain there for some time into the future.

The unemployment rate increased 0.2 percentage point to 3.7% in July, beating the expected rise to 3.6%, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said.

The soft employment data follow recent reports suggesting that wages aren't growing as fast as some economists had predicted and that inflation cooled more quickly than expected through the second quarter.

The rise in unemployment also comes amid growing fears that China, which buys huge amounts of raw materials from Australia including iron ore and coal, is experiencing a sharp economic slowdown.

"Cracks are finally appearing in the employment data, and that should clear up any doubt over whether the RBA are done hiking," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

"They are done, with persistently weak data from China and easing from the PBOC adding to the case of a peak rate. It's still too soon to discuss cuts though, but mortgage holders should feel some relief," he added.

The RBA has been sidelined the last two months, having delivered a record 400 basis points of interest rate increases over the last year. The central bank has indicated recently that it is watching the economic data flow very carefully to determine if more increases might be needed.

Full-time employment also fell by 24,200 in July, signaling that demand for workers is starting to ease more noticeably. Total employment fell by 14,600, much weaker than the average monthly increase of around 42,000 in the first half of the year, the ABS said.

The employment data is consistent with recent comments from RBA Gov. Philip Lowe that the worst is over for besieged household budgets, which have been hit hard by soaring living costs and a massive jump in mortgage repayments since the start of 2022.

