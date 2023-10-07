(Alliance News) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he hopes tensions between Canada and India will de-escalate after a diplomatic row over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in parliament last month there were "credible allegations" that India was involved in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death, according to the Associated Press.

The 45-year-old was killed by masked gunmen in June in Surrey, outside of Vancouver.

India has told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country following the accusations, AP reported.

India has reportedly accused Nijjar of having links to terrorism for years.

The Canadian citizen, who was born in India, has denied the allegation.

A No 10 spokesperson said Trudeau updated Sunak on the situation on Friday.

The spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK's position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, including the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

"He hoped to see a de-escalation in the situation and agreed to remain in contact with Prime Minister Trudeau on the next steps."

Trudeau said on Tuesday the situation was being taken "extremely seriously" and said Canada was "going to continue to engage responsibly and constructively with the Indian government".

He added: "Obviously, we are going through an extremely challenging time with India right now, but that's why it is so important for us to have diplomats on the ground working with the Indian government and there to support Canadians and Canadian families."

The allegation of India's involvement in Nijjar's killing are partly based on surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada.

The surveillance includes intelligence provided by a major ally, a Canadian official previously told AP.

source: PA

