Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Rishi Sunak to Be Next UK PM as Rival Penny Mordaunt Withdraws From Race

10/24/2022 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Max Colchester


LONDON - Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who warned just months ago that Liz Truss's economic plans for Britain were a "fairytale," won the contest to replace her as prime minister on Monday, taking over the world's sixth biggest economy at a time of deep financial and political turbulence.

Mr. Sunak will formally enter Downing Street after his only remaining rival for the job, former defense minister Penny Mordaunt, said on Twitter she would drop out of the contest. "Rishi has my full support," she wrote.


Write to Max Colchester at Max.Colchester@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 0917ET

Latest news "Economy"
09:32aSterling supported by news Rishi Sunak to be UK prime minister
RE
09:28aFactbox-How is Germany replacing Russian gas?
RE
09:25aUK university staff vote to strike over pay dispute, union says
RE
09:24aVietnam cenbank raises policy rates by 100 bps
RE
09:21aRishi Sunak set to become new UK PM, pound wobbles
RE
09:20aExplainer-Why Ukraine's southern Kherson region is a strategic prize
RE
09:18aRishi Sunak to Be Next UK PM as Rival Penny Mordaunt Withdraws From Race
DJ
09:17aStocks and bonds of France's care home company Orpea suspended
RE
09:16aTOP NEWS: Sunak set to be next UK PM after winning Tory leadership bid
AI
09:15aAtlantia's big investors tender shares in Benetton, Blackstone bid - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures slide as China worries sour global mood
2European stocks jump on Fed slowdown hopes, Prosus slides on China woes
3France's Atos says several players eyeing its Tech Foundations business
4Analyst recommendations: AMD, AT&T, Chevron, Intel, Qualcomm...
5Dollar absorbs suspected yen intervention, China data mixed

HOT NEWS