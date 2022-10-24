Rishi Sunak to Be Next UK PM as Rival Penny Mordaunt Withdraws From Race

By Max Colchester

LONDON - Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who warned just months ago that Liz Truss's economic plans for Britain were a "fairytale," won the contest to replace her as prime minister on Monday, taking over the world's sixth biggest economy at a time of deep financial and political turbulence.

Mr. Sunak will formally enter Downing Street after his only remaining rival for the job, former defense minister Penny Mordaunt, said on Twitter she would drop out of the contest. "Rishi has my full support," she wrote.

