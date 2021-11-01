Rising Treasury market illiquidity could pose financial market risk -BofA

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Rising illiquidity in the $14.8
trillion U.S. Treasuries market could spill over into other
financial markets as hedge funds reduce their capacity to take
on risk, Bank of America warned in a report on Monday.
Leveraged hedge funds in particular have likely suffered
large losses from the rapid increase in short-term Treasury
yields, the report added.
"These moves have exposed still fragile U.S. Treasury market
conditions," Mark Cabana, head of U.S. Rates Strategy at Bank of
America, wrote.
Rokos Capital Management and Alphadyne Asset Management have
incurred losses as a result of wrong-way positions on
government-bond yields, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-10-29/a-wrong-way-bet-on-bond-yields-triggered-rokos-alphadyne-losses.
The warning comes as expectations that rapid gains in
inflation may prompt the Federal Reserve to move more quickly to
raise interest rates have helped flatten the yield curve at its
swiftest pace since 2011.
The Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected to
announce Wednesday that it will begin tapering its $120
billion-per-month bond buying program.
While the move to end the support of the economy it put in
place at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic has been
well-telegraphed to investors, some investors worry that surging
inflation will force the central bank to unwind its bond buying
faster and eventually raise interest rates sooner than the Fed
had earlier suggested.
(Reporting by David Randall
Editing by Mark Potter)