Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Rising U.S. rates pose biggest risk for Japan but recession unlikely:Reuters poll

10/25/2022 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An advertisement board of a restaurant is seen at a business district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The biggest risk to Japan's economy over the next year is a prolonged period of U.S. monetary tightening, although the world's third-largest economy is unlikely to sink into a recession, the majority of economists polled by Reuters said.

Tuesday's survey result came as Japan struggles to prop up its currency from a 32-year-low against the dollar, largely blamed on diverging yields between the United States and Japan.

Of the 29 economists who responded to the question of what posed the greatest risk to Japan's economy in the coming year, 17, or 59%, chose longer-than-expected rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, the Oct. 11-20 survey showed.

The Fed's aggressive rate action would prolong and deepen the U.S. recession, which would spill over to the global economy and in turn hit Japanese exports, said Harumi Taguchi, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"It could also cause worrying repercussions on (Japan's) corporate spending and wages as firms are finding it more difficult to transfer rising cost burdens stemming from the yen's sharp decline," she added.

Policymakers worldwide, including the International Monetary Fund, have cut global growth projections for 2023, citing elevated prices and higher cost of borrowing.

In the October Reuters poll question, which allowed up to two choices as the largest risks to Japan's economy, 15 respondents selected "a slowdown in U.S. and European economic growth" while 11 picked the equivalent for China, Japan's biggest trade partner.

Another seven said the weak yen's negative impact and persistent price hikes posed the biggest danger.

"The Japanese yen could depreciate to 170 against the dollar" as long as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) sticks to its ultra-easy policy, which could impair households' real income further, said Chiyuki Takamatsu, chief economist at Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance.

Three selected "geopolitical instability, such as over North Korea or Taiwan" and one picked "new coronavirus variants".

While most economists agreed that such risks would not plunge Japan into a recession, they said that was mainly owing to a low base.

"Japan's economy appears robust compared with overseas peers, but that's just because its recovery from the pandemic has been lagging behind," said Fukoku's Takamtasu. "It's still in a catch-up growth period."

HIGHER INFLATION, FOGGIER POLICY OUTLOOK

The poll also showed respondents expecting consumer inflation to stay above the BOJ's 2% target until April-June 2023, before cooling to 1.0% or below in the final three months of next year and beyond.

Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.0% in September, the highest since 2014, on higher raw material and energy costs amplified by the yen's decline.

Three-quarters of economists expected no change to Japan's massive monetary easing at least until the second half of 2023, while the difficulty in predicting the timing of the Fed's pivot also keeps the BOJ's policy prospects murky.

Twenty-five of 28 economists said the central bank's next policy change would be to scale back its easing, and 19 said the most likely means would be a tweaking of its forward guidance.

Eleven said raising the 10-year yield control target from "around 0%" or widening the yield fluctuations cap from around 0.25% would also be an option.

Elsewhere in the poll, a median estimate of 34 respondents had the Japanese economy expanding an annualised 2.0% in October-December, slightly better than the 1.9% forecast in the September poll.

Projections for the first and second quarters of 2023 were also upgraded by 0.1 point each.

(For other stories from the Reuters global long-term economic outlook polls package:)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Polling by Anant Chandak, Devayani Sathyan and Veronica Khongwir; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Sam Holmes)

By Kantaro Komiya


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:44aCyclone lashes Bangladesh killing nine, flooding low-lying areas
RE
12:37aINDIA BONDS-Yields down tracking easing U.S. peers; state debt sale in focus
RE
12:20aOil gains as U.S. dollar eases though demand fears linger
RE
12:19aHSBC Q3 profit slumps 42% on France sale charge, credit losses
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Face Lackluster -2-
DJ
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Face Lackluster Start as Blue-Chip Earnings Awaited
DJ
12:16aHSBC Q3 pretax profit falls 42% on impairments
RE
12:16aEU countries try to map out path to gas price cap
RE
12:14aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares little changed; weaker Asia, Fed outlook weigh
RE
12:12aSoybeans rebound on strong Chinese demand, wheat firms
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Signals Move to Ease International-Travel Requirements to Lure In..
2China raises macro prudential assessments to increase cross-border fund..
3HSBC Q3 pretax profit falls 42% on impairments
4China's Giant Biogene slashes Hong Kong IPO size - sources
5Asian stocks ease to 2-1/2-year lows, pound lifted by Sunak's victory

HOT NEWS