Rising crush demand sparks cut to U.S. soy supply view

CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean supplies will be
smaller than previously forecast as demand from the crushing
industry rose, the government said on Wednesday.
The forecast reflects a shift in the U.S. soybean industry,
as demand for biofuel made from soybean oil and processed
soymeal used in livestock feed rises and China's demand for
soybean imports cools.
U.S. soybean ending stocks for the 2021/22 marketing year
were pegged at 325 million bushels, the U.S. Agriculture
Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and
Demand Estimates report, 40 million lower than the government's
January outlook but above the average market forecast of 310
million.
Declining harvest prospects in South America had boosted
expectations that top buyer China would rely on the United
States more in 2022. A string of deals for U.S. supplies in
recent weeks fueled a rally in soybean prices to an eight-month
high.
But USDA lowered its global soybean import projection for
China to 97 million tonnes from 100 million.
"The Chinese import pie is getting smaller because of higher
prices," said Brian Basting, analyst with Advance Trading. "The
composition of the pie is still being determined and it could
change quite a bit."
Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures pared their gains
after the report was released. The most-active contract
had hit its highest since June 8, 2021, nearly reaching $16 a
bushel.
The soybean harvest outlook in Brazil, the top global
producer and exporter of the oilseed, was cut to 134 million
tonnes from 139 million, in line with market expectations.
USDA also lowered its forecast for production in Argentina,
another key global supplier, to 45 million tonnes from 46.50
million, slightly above the average of analysts' estimates.
The U.S. soybean export outlook was left unchanged at 2.05
billion bushels. Expected usage by the crush industry was raised
by 25 million bushels to 2.215 billion.
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Caroline
Stauffer)