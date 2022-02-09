Log in
Rising crush demand sparks cut to U.S. soy supply view

02/09/2022 | 01:02pm EST
CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean supplies will be smaller than previously forecast as demand from the crushing industry rose, the government said on Wednesday.

The forecast reflects a shift in the U.S. soybean industry, as demand for biofuel made from soybean oil and processed soymeal used in livestock feed rises and China's demand for soybean imports cools.

U.S. soybean ending stocks for the 2021/22 marketing year were pegged at 325 million bushels, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, 40 million lower than the government's January outlook but above the average market forecast of 310 million.

Declining harvest prospects in South America had boosted expectations that top buyer China would rely on the United States more in 2022. A string of deals for U.S. supplies in recent weeks fueled a rally in soybean prices to an eight-month high.

But USDA lowered its global soybean import projection for China to 97 million tonnes from 100 million.

"The Chinese import pie is getting smaller because of higher prices," said Brian Basting, analyst with Advance Trading. "The composition of the pie is still being determined and it could change quite a bit."

Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures pared their gains after the report was released. The most-active contract had hit its highest since June 8, 2021, nearly reaching $16 a bushel.

The soybean harvest outlook in Brazil, the top global producer and exporter of the oilseed, was cut to 134 million tonnes from 139 million, in line with market expectations.

USDA also lowered its forecast for production in Argentina, another key global supplier, to 45 million tonnes from 46.50 million, slightly above the average of analysts' estimates.

The U.S. soybean export outlook was left unchanged at 2.05 billion bushels. Expected usage by the crush industry was raised by 25 million bushels to 2.215 billion. (Additional reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Caroline Stauffer)


© Reuters 2022
