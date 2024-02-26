The London stock exchange saw slight gains on Thursday and Friday, but this was nothing like the rally seen in other stock markets after Nvidia published strong results. The FTSE 100 added 0.3% on Friday but was down 0.1% for the week. Miners weighed on the index due to lower iron ore prices.

Today, weak copper prices – caused by the rising inventories in China - are adding pressure to miners. This morning, Rio Tinto and Anglo American fell 1.7%, while Glencore was down 1.2%

Homebuilders are also underperforming due to an investigation by the UK antitrust watchdog's into into eight firms in the sector to establish if sensitive commercial information was shared between them.

Today, investors will be scrutinizing comments from Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden and chief economist Huw Pill, seeking clues about the timing of rate cuts.

UBS revised price targets for several FTSE 100 companies, including cuts for United Utilities and Severn Trent, and increases for Barclays and Lloyds Banking.

Among corporate news, AstraZeneca's blood disease treatment, Voydeya, was recommended for EU approval. Jubilee Metals reported a strong interim performance and is optimistic about the outlook. Meanwhile, Bunzl raised dividend following a profit increase and announced the acquisitions of Nisbets and Pamark.

