STORY: Many protesters carried the national flag, shouting slogans such as, "We are not scared" and "Orban resign!"

"I believe in him and trust that he will lead this country out of this corrupt situation, which is heading in the direction of North Korea," demonstrator Eva Hazenberger said.

The protesters marched to the parliament building in Budapest, where Magyar told his supporters he would help them get rid of the Orban administration.

"I did not start this whole thing to bring down the whole power elite alone," Magyar said in his speech. "I began this to launch a completely new era. I am a spark that will ignite the engine."

The 43-year-old, who says he plans to launch his own party, stated that the upcoming European parliamentary election would be the "first nail in the coffin" of the present government.

Magyar became widely known in February when he unleashed incendiary comments about the inner workings of the government and published a recording of a conversation with his ex-wife, where she detailed an attempt by a senior aide to Orban's cabinet chief to interfere in a graft case. Prosecutors are now investigating the statements.

The probe comes at a politically sensitive time for Orban, ahead of European parliamentary elections in June and also follows a sex abuse scandal that brought down two of his key political allies - Hungary's former president and Varga - in February.