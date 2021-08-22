Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rising prices, shuttered banks add to misery for Kabul

08/22/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul

KABUL (Reuters) - A week after the Taliban's lightning seizure of Kabul, growing numbers of people in the Afghan capital are facing a daily struggle to get by with their jobs gone, banks still shuttered and food prices soaring.

The thousands crowded outside the airport entry points and fighting for seats on flights out of Kabul have provided the starkest image of the turmoil in the city since the Western-backed government collapsed.

But as the days pass, everyday worries about food and rent are adding to the uncertainty in a country whose fragile economy has been crushed by the disappearance of international support.

"I am totally lost, I don't know what should I think about first, my safety and survival or feeding my kids and family," said a former policeman, now in hiding who has lost the $260 a month salary that used to support his wife and four children.

Like many lower level government employees, who have often gone long periods without being paid, for the past two months he has not even received that.

"I'm living in a rental apartment, I have not paid the owner for past three months," he said.

During the week he said he tried to sell a couple of rings and a pair of earrings belonging to his wife, but like many businesses, the gold market was closed and he could not find a buyer.

"I am very helpless and don't know what to do."

Even before the Taliban swept into the city last Sunday, conditions had been getting worse, with the insurgents' rapid advance through the provincial cities sending the value of the local afghani currency plunging against the dollar and pushing prices of basic foodstuffs ever higher.

Prices of staples like flour, oil and rice have risen by as much as 10%-20% in a few days and with banks still closed, many people have been unable to access their savings. With Western Union offices also closed, remittances from overseas have also dried up.

"Everything is because of the dollar situation. There are some food shops open but the bazaars are empty," said one former government employee now in hiding for fear of reprisal by the Taliban.

While traffic has restarted over the main land borders into neighbouring Pakistan, severe drought conditions across the country have exacerbated the hardships many face and driven thousands to the cities to try to survive in tents and makeshift shelters.

On Sunday, international aid groups said the suspension of commercial flights into Afghanistan meant there was no way of getting in supplies of medicines and other aid.

Now, the hardship is increasingly reaching into the cities, hitting the lower middle classes who had seen an improvement in their standard of living in the two decades since the Taliban were last in power.

"Everything is finished. It wasn't just the government that fell, it was thousands of people like me whose lives depended on a monthly salary of around 15,000 afghanis ($200)," said a government employee who did not want to be quoted by name.

"We are already in debt because the government haven't paid our salaries for the past two months," he said. "My elderly mother is sick, she needs medicine, and my children and family need food. God help us."

($1 = 86.0000 Afghanis)

(Reporting by Kabul staff; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:12pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Phone Call with UK PM Johnson
PU
05:10pPM CALL WITH PRESIDENT ERDOğAN : 22 August 2021
PU
04:48pNhc says tropical storm henri about 35 km southeast of hartford connecticut, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h
RE
04:24pEgypt's Suez canal revenue rise 11.2% from Jan 20-Aug 20 - canal chairman
RE
04:24pRevenues from egypt's suez canal rise 11.2% to $3.88 billion from jan 20-aug 20 compared with same period previous year - canal chairman
RE
04:05pU.s. cdc says 170,821,621 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of aug 22 versus 170,406,785 individuals as of aug 21
RE
04:05pU.s. cdc says 201,425,785 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 22 versus 200,947,556 individuals as of aug 21
RE
04:04pU.s. cdc says administered 362,657,771 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 22 vs 361,684,564 doses administered as of aug 21
RE
04:03pU.s. cdc says delivered 428,531,345 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of aug 22 vs 428,506,065 doses delivered as of aug 21
RE
02:59p'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors stick to stocks, but gear up for bumpier ride
2GRENKE AG : PRESS RELEASE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE sells stake in viafintech GmbH
3ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : Czech nuclear tender could be launched by end-2021, says minister
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record
5Russia plans one-off payments to military, retired ahead of election

HOT NEWS