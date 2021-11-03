Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Risk Dashboard: European insurers' risk levels remain broadly stable

11/03/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) published today its Risk Dashboard based on Solvency II data from the second quarter of 2021. The results show that insurers' exposures to macro risks remain at a high level while all other risk categories stay at medium levels. With regards to macro risks, inflation forecasts have been revised upwards. Unemployment rates are still elevated but on a decreasing trend. Financial markets stay broadly stable, amid fiscal and monetary support.

Overall profitability indicators and solvency positions for insurance groups continued improving in the second quarter of 2021. Insurance risks continued at a medium level, with year-on-year premium growth for non-life and life undertakings increasing for the second consecutive quarter. Market perceptions remain at a medium level.

The environmental, social and goverance (ESG)-related risks, published for the first time in the October 2021 Risk Dashboard, are at a medium level, with transaction and physical risks slightly improving. The catastrophe loss ratio decreased compared to the previous quarter, albeit not yet reflecting the potential negative impact of the European floods events in summer 2021.

Go to the Risk dashboard

Background

This Risk Dashboard based on Solvency II data summarises the main risks and vulnerabilities in the European Union insurance sector through a set of risk indicators of the second quarter of 2021. The data is based on financial stability and prudential reporting collected from 99 insurance groups and 2741 solo insurance undertakings.

Disclaimer

EIOPA - European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 16:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:27pZILLOW INVESTIGATION : Block & Leviton Is Investigating Zillow Group Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
12:27pZILLOW INVESTIGATION : Block & Leviton Is Investigating Zillow Group Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
12:26pPFIZER INC : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
12:26pZALANDO : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
12:26pUltra PRO Expands into Coin Collecting Supplies with Air-Tite Holders Acquisition
PR
12:26pSuperFinance Publishes 2021 ESG Ratings Report for China's Financial Sectors
GL
12:25pHow ServiceNow employees reap the benefits of growth and inclusion
PU
12:25pEarly repayment of EIB loan - Form 6-K
PU
12:25pChina's first fully automated and driverless elevated monorail provided by Alstom's Chinese joint venture enters service in Wuhu
PU
12:25pLaying the Foundations for a Net Zero Financial System - speech by Andrew Bailey
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1With bond-buying 'taper' in the bag, Fed turns a wary eye to inflation
2TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer confirms preliminary Q3/9M results with healt..
3Record high stocks brace for Fed stimulus cut
4Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract
5High prices, steady supply chain protect BMW from industry woes

HOT NEWS