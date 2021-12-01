Risk Strategies Appoints Terry Lyons as National Education Practice Leader

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that Terry Lyons has been appointed as the National Education Practice Leader. In this role, Lyons will develop and lead the overall national growth and client service strategy for the education industry practice.



Since joining Risk Strategies at the end of 2019 through the acquisition of Academic HealthPlans, Lyons has served as the head of the company’s Education Industry Student Health Practice. He will remain head of that practice, which serves more than 350 colleges and universities nationwide, while taking on overall responsibility for Risk Strategies’ Education Practice and solutions across Property & Casualty, Student Health and Employee Benefits.

“I am very confident in Terry and his team’s ability to meet educational clients’ unique and rapidly evolving needs while continuing to scale our business,” said John Greenbaum, National Practice Leader, Employee Benefits and Benefits Specialty Group. “He is well respected in the industry with relationships and deep experience working with educational institutions.”

In his expanded role, Lyons will focus on deepening relationships with education clients and ensuring delivery of tailored solutions that serve their unique insurance and risk management needs.

“I am excited to be the Education Practice Leader and collaborate closely with my Risk Strategies colleagues to best serve educational institution clients,” said Terry Lyons, National Education Practice Leader. “We are a market leader, and our team has tremendous specialty expertise. We will continue to focus on the risk management and unique needs of education institutions as their trusted advisor, while harnessing the power of all Risk Strategies solutions for our clients.”

Lyons founded Academic HealthPlans (AHP) in 1998, a student health insurance consultancy and technology-driven program administrator. AHP uses an analytics-driven approach to provide wellbeing solutions for higher education clients through a highly intuitive mobile first consumer experience for college and university students.

Lyons is a graduate of Texas Tech University and serves on the Rawls College of Business Advisory Council and Chancellors Council. He resides in Colleyville, Texas. Lyons is active is his community and involved with The ALS Association of Texas, Catholic Charities of Fort Worth, and several college endowed scholarship programs.

