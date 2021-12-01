Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Risk Strategies Appoints Terry Lyons as National Education Practice Leader

12/01/2021 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that Terry Lyons has been appointed as the National Education Practice Leader. In this role, Lyons will develop and lead the overall national growth and client service strategy for the education industry practice.

Since joining Risk Strategies at the end of 2019 through the acquisition of Academic HealthPlans, Lyons has served as the head of the company’s Education Industry Student Health Practice. He will remain head of that practice, which serves more than 350 colleges and universities nationwide, while taking on overall responsibility for Risk Strategies’ Education Practice and solutions across Property & Casualty, Student Health and Employee Benefits.

“I am very confident in Terry and his team’s ability to meet educational clients’ unique and rapidly evolving needs while continuing to scale our business,” said John Greenbaum, National Practice Leader, Employee Benefits and Benefits Specialty Group. “He is well respected in the industry with relationships and deep experience working with educational institutions.”

In his expanded role, Lyons will focus on deepening relationships with education clients and ensuring delivery of tailored solutions that serve their unique insurance and risk management needs.

“I am excited to be the Education Practice Leader and collaborate closely with my Risk Strategies colleagues to best serve educational institution clients,” said Terry Lyons, National Education Practice Leader. “We are a market leader, and our team has tremendous specialty expertise. We will continue to focus on the risk management and unique needs of education institutions as their trusted advisor, while harnessing the power of all Risk Strategies solutions for our clients.”

Lyons founded Academic HealthPlans (AHP) in 1998, a student health insurance consultancy and technology-driven program administrator. AHP uses an analytics-driven approach to provide wellbeing solutions for higher education clients through a highly intuitive mobile first consumer experience for college and university students.

Lyons is a graduate of Texas Tech University and serves on the Rawls College of Business Advisory Council and Chancellors Council.  He resides in Colleyville, Texas. Lyons is active is his community and involved with The ALS Association of Texas, Catholic Charities of Fort Worth, and several college endowed scholarship programs.   

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com.

About Risk Strategies
Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

Media Contact
Mike Moses
Senior Account Executive
rsc@matternow.com
617-775-9150


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:08aArctaris Announces Hiring of Janney Chang Lucki, formerly of Spring Mountain Capital, as Director of Investor Relations
BU
11:07aU.S. Oil Inventories Decline, Production Rises
DJ
11:06a#samecolonizersdifferentship.. Seismic Surveys On the Wild Coast..
AQ
11:06aHannibal Makes Integration and Engineering Services Available to Entire Customer Base
BU
11:06aArchitect Equity Acquires Timec Oil & Gas From Ferrovial S.A.
BU
11:05aInflation in Russia accelerates ahead of cenbank meeting
RE
11:05aBRP reports $127.7M Q3 profit as supply chain disruptions hurt revenue
AQ
11:04aSuncity closes its Macau VIP gaming rooms after CEO's arrest -sources
RE
11:04aGlobal Payments Leader, Credorax, Rebrands As ‘Finaro'
BU
11:02aSterling rises above 2021 lows as central bank eyed
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
2Factbox-British energy suppliers dwindle as gas prices soar
3Wall Street strategists see more gains in 2022
4Stocks, oil bounce back after Omicron-driven selloff
5INDITEX : Gets a Sell rating from Deutsche Bank

HOT NEWS