  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Economy & Forex 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Risk appetite sends yen to one-month low, euro dips

12/29/2021 | 05:00am EST
FILE PHOTO: A money changer counts U.S. dollar banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara

LONDON (Reuters) -The euro fell in thin holiday trading on Wednesday and the dollar sent the yen to a one-month low, as investors looked past surging cases of Omicron in another bout of risk appetite.

Risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar were higher as stocks motored upwards but the euro bucked the trend and weakened 0.2% to $1.1287, while the dollar index added 0.2% to 96.321.

With many traders having taken time off for Christmas or the end of the year, analysts said it was hard to read too much into the moves. The main driver this week was continued optimism that Omicron would not derail economic momentum.

"The Omicron variant continues to rage and fails to register on this market, even as global cases topped a million for the second day running," said Saxo Bank analysts.

The dollar rose versus the safe-haven yen, gaining 0.1% to 114.98, its strongest since late November. While the yen has been battered by the strength of investors' risk appetite, analysts said end-of-quarter investor flows were also impacting the currency.

Sterling dipped 0.1% to $1.3420 while it gained 0.1% versus the euro to 84.14 pence.

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira dropped more than 2% to around 12 per dollar, eating further into the huge gains made the previous week, as worries persisted over soaring inflation and unorthodox monetary policy.

DOLLAR BULLS

U.S. health authorities on Monday shortened the recommended isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to five days from the previous guidance of 10.

The dollar was also supported by a rise in two-year Treasury yields which hit 0.758% on Tuesday, a near two-year high, before slipping marginally to 0.7461%. [US/]

Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG Markets, said longer term he was bullish on the U.S. dollar due to approaching rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the apparent reduced chance of future lockdowns in the United States.

Moves were more stark in cryptocurrencies, which often see sharp swings in low liquidity periods such as weekends and holidays.

Bitcoin lost around 6% late on Tuesday to as low as $47,300, giving up all of the steady gains it had made this week. It was last up 0.5% at $47,764.

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency that underpins the ethererum network, also lost around 6% to as low as $3,760, also a week low, before recovering slightly to trade at $3,799 on Wednesday.

EURO ZONE YIELDS RISE

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday as investors focused on central banks tapering, while risk sentiment was back amid fading concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron variant.

Italian government bond prices continued to underperform their peers as markets worried about the country's political stability should the former ECB chief Mario Draghi leave his job as a prime minister.

Draghi is the leading candidate to become Italian president in a parliamentary vote, which will take place in January.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield was up one basis point at -0.228%.. Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 3.5 basis points to 1.134%..

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Stefano Rebaudo; Additional reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.00% 0.92577 Delayed Quote.-5.42%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.14% 0.6397 Delayed Quote.1.38%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.13% 83.008 Delayed Quote.4.58%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.10% 1.06284 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.05% 0.66376 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.02% 0.7218 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.15% 42397 Real-time Quote.89.56%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.01% 47823.536711 Real-time Quote.76.44%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.05% 1.85818 Delayed Quote.4.62%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.09% 1.1885 Delayed Quote.6.03%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.10% 154.263 Delayed Quote.9.36%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.34139 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) 0.00% 1.0801 Delayed Quote.5.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.14% 0.691128 Delayed Quote.7.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.14% 89.66 Delayed Quote.10.66%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.7796 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.03% 12208.73 Delayed Quote.4.41%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.14% 1.56283 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.00% 129.759 Delayed Quote.3.23%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.12816 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 0.50% 813 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.23% 0.018543 Delayed Quote.3.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.04% 0.011864 Delayed Quote.5.11%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.06% 1.539385 Delayed Quote.8.50%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.15% 0.013381 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.09% 0.7986 Delayed Quote.-6.80%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.08% 78.083 Delayed Quote.5.55%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.05% 0.67905 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.02% 1.385253 Delayed Quote.6.35%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.12% 0.886446 Delayed Quote.7.81%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.13% 114.99 Delayed Quote.11.24%
HOT NEWS