Risk-off mood sends Turkish lira to 5-month low, Chinese stocks slump

* EM stocks fall over 1%, currencies edge lower
* China shares lower as Beijing imposes new COVID curbs
* Turkish lira eases over 1%, down nearly 18% YTD
* Russian rouble up past 57 to dollar for first time in 4
years
May 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira hit a five-month low on
Tuesday in a broad selloff of emerging market stocks and
currencies as glum company earnings deepened worries about
global economic growth.
Emerging market stocks fell 1.2%, in line with
global peers, after a profit warning from Snap Inc
dampened the relief rally of the last few trading days.
Shares in both China and Hong Kong were
more than 2% lower amid heavy selling by foreign investors on
worries that new COVID-19 curbs in Beijing would further slow
growth in the world's second-largest economy.
Turkey's lira slid to beyond 16 against the dollar,
bringing its losses for the year to 18%, as investors
increasingly questioned the sustainability of economic policies
ahead of a monetary policy meeting later this week.
"At the moment, it's almost a one directional bet for the
lira, but the risks of more excessive and more extreme central
bank adjustments to combat it are increasing as the currency
weakens," said Simon Harvey, head of FX Analysis at Monex.
"What we are not seeing is the traditional rising of
interest rates. We'll see that again this week when they (the
central bank) will likely hold rate at 14%."
South Africa's rand slipped 0.1% against the dollar.
The Russian rouble extended its gains against
the dollar, strengthening past 57 for the first time in four
years, boosted by export-focused companies selling foreign
currency to pay taxes.
Investors are focused on the release of global purchasing
manager index surveys and comments by policymakers at the World
Economic Forum, after some flagged the risk of a worldwide
recession at the annual Davos think-fest.
