Risk-off trade hits Wall St as Ukraine tensions heighten

* Russia expels deputy U.S. ambassador
* Nvidia drops despite strong forecast
* Indexes down: Dow 1.02%, S&P 1.11%, Nasdaq 1.56%
Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slumped more than 1% on
Thursday, with investors scurrying to the safety of bonds and
gold as tensions between Washington and Moscow heated up and a
Russian invasion of Ukraine was seen imminent by U.S. President
Joe Biden.
Financial and technology stocks led
declines, down 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively.
The S&P 500 consumer staples sector outperformed,
helped by a 2.2% jump in Walmart after it posted record
holiday sales.
Russia expelled deputy U.S. ambassador Bartle Gorman and
released a strongly worded letter accusing Washington of
ignoring its security demands and threatened unspecified
"military-technical measures."
Biden said there was now every indication Russia was
planning to invade Ukraine after Russia-backed rebels and
Ukrainian forces earlier exchanged fire, in what Western
officials described as a possible pretext created by Moscow to
invade.
"The wall of worry is under full construction," said Terry
Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management
in Minneapolis.
"You've got inflation that seems to be widespread, a Federal
Reserve policy change looms on the horizon, and then there are
ongoing tensions with Russia and Ukraine."
At 12:06 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 356.98 points, or 1.02%, at 34,577.29, the S&P 500
was down 49.54 points, or 1.11%, at 4,425.47, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 219.79 points, or 1.56%, at
13,904.30.
Chipmaker Nvidia slid 6.4% as flat gross margins
and concern about its exposure to the crypto market overshadowed
upbeat current-quarter revenue forecast.
TripAdvisor Inc slipped 2.6% after the hotel search
website operator posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss, while
Albemarle Corp tumbled 17.5% as the lithium producer
forecast downbeat annual earnings.
Big banks including JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley
and Bank of America slid between 1.3% and 3.2%. Goldman
Sachs and Wells Fargo fell despite positive news
from the lenders.
Markets have gyrated this week as geopolitical tensions
added to worries about the Federal Reserve's tightening plans
this year. Losses so far on Thursday put the Dow on track to end
the week in negative territory.
Gold jumped to an eight-month high on Thursday and was
within striking distance of the key $1,900 an ounce, while the
benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell 5 basis
points to 1.996%.
Among other big movers, DoorDash Inc surged 6.8%
after it reported upbeat quarterly revenue as food delivery
demand showed no sign of slowing, indicating ordering habits
have changed permanently.
Hasbro Inc rose 3.8% after activist investor Alta
Fox Capital Management nominated five directors to the
toymaker's board and urged changes including a spinoff of its
unit housing games such as "Dungeons & Dragons."
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.04-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 2.97-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and 10 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 22 new highs and 141 new lows.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing
by Maju Samuel)