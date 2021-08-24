Risk-on sentiment grows as Jackson Hole speech nears

* Asian stock markets: https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
* Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine gets full approval
* Oil prices edge up after rallying 5% on Monday
* Beaten-down China tech stocks advance for second session
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Global equities, bond
yields and oil rose on Tuesday as a bounce in China's tech
sector, positive U.S. vaccination news and easing worries about
the U.S. tapering stimulus lifted sentiment ahead of a speech
later this week by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Stocks in Asia, Europe and Wall Street futures all made
gains, setting them on a recovery course after Chinese
regulatory worries triggered a sell-off last week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rallied 1.7% while in Europe, the pan-European
STOXX 600 added 0.2% to the previous session's gains.
Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% and 0.5%
respectively.
"I believe the cheery mood across the U.S. equities is here
to stay in the run up to the Jackson Hole meeting, as the Fed
Chair Jerome Powell could only soften the hawkish tone of last
week’s FOMC minutes", wrote Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at
Swissquote.
Worries the Fed was edging closer to tapering its stimulus
weighed on global markets last week but investors are now less
confident Powell's speech at Jackson Hole will indicate a
timeline for winding down the Fed's bond-buying program.
"The rising Covid cases and the soft data can only keep the
Fed alert and reluctant to act prematurely. And that's all the
market wants to hear", Ozkardeskaya added.
Spiking COVID-19 infections caused by the highly contagious
Delta variant have fuelled concerns about the recovery but the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration granting full approval
yesterday to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer
raised hopes inoculations could accelerate.
The improved sentiment drove the dollar down against its
Australian and Canadian counterparts as well as the Norwegian
crown and Swedish crown.
At 0820 GMT, the dollar was flat on the day at 93.011 versus
a basket of currencies. It hit a five-day low of 92.947
on Monday and had its largest one-day drop since May.
Last week, the dollar index hit a nine-month high on bets
the Fed would start shifting away from its accommodative
monetary policy, but that view began to change on Friday when
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he might reconsider his
hawkish stance if the coronavirus harms the economy.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose to 1.2684% while euro zone bond yields were flat with
investors focusing on issuance in a data-light session.
In commodities markets, Brent crude oil futures
added 1.2% to $69.50 a barrel after rallying more than 5% on
Monday, as a weaker dollar and strong global equities markets
boosted crude following seven sessions of declines.
Gold prices eased but stayed slightly above the key
psychological level of $1,800 per ounce.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus in London, Anshuman Daga in
Singapore; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)