Riskalyze Appoints Laurie Schultz as Board Chair

Schultz brings 30 years of technology experience to Riskalyze, including serving as Canada’s first female CEO of a billion-dollar software company

Riskalyze today announced the appointment of Laurie Schultz as its board chair. Ms. Schultz will add her more than 30 years of experience helping guide technology companies such as Sage, Intuit, KPMG, and TELUS to her new role at Riskalyze. Most recently, she became Canada's first female CEO to lead a technology company to unicorn status as the CEO of Galvanize.

"After our recapitalization with Hg to exit our early investors and open the next chapter for Riskalyze, we embarked on a search to find the perfect new Board Chair to help us reach billion-dollar scale," said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. "Laurie is a dynamic and accomplished leader with vast expertise in helping large enterprises deal with compliance issues and implement advanced SaaS software solutions. I'm so excited to welcome her to the Riskalyze team."

Ms. Schultz helped lead a remarkable transformation of Galvanize over her 10 years as CEO, revamping the firm's culture, technology, and business model, raising over $100 million of debt and equity, and ultimately helping the firm join forces with Diligent at a valuation of $1 billion. In addition to her new role at Riskalyze, she will continue to serve on the boards of Boast.AI, UserZoom, and First United / Forward.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Riskalyze and do my part to drive this remarkable company to billion-dollar scale and beyond," said Ms. Schultz. "I know what it takes to help complex enterprises implement solutions that drive business value. I love the deep and steadfast commitment from Aaron and the team to put the firm’s mission, values and culture at the heart of how they deliver innovation and growth for advisors and enterprises alike."

In addition to Ms. Schultz, Riskalyze's Board of Directors now includes Mr. Klein (CEO), Hg’s Sebastien Briens, Max Dewez, Richard Earnshaw, and Redtail Technology’s CEO Brian McLaughlin. Riskalyze expects to announce additional board appointments in the future.

Ms. Schultz joins Riskalyze’s board following a successful, in-person 2021 Fearless Investing Summit that featured, among other product updates and announcements, the launch of its Discovery investment research quantitative engine, which culls through exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, and other securities that best fit an investor’s portfolio utilizing a series of criteria that includes the Risk Number® and Riskalyze GPA®.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.riskalyze.com.

