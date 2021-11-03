Riskalyze, FP Alpha Integration Improves Financial Advice Quality Through AI

Powerful combination of risk metrics and FP Alpha’s proprietary algorithms aims to reduce risk throughout a person’s financial life

Riskalyze, the company that invented the Risk Number® that serves tens of thousands of financial advisors, announced today it has integrated with FP Alpha, an artificial intelligence-driven, holistic financial planning solution, to bring the best of both of these platforms together to improve the quality of financial advice delivered while streamlining workflows to drive greater efficiencies for financial advisors.

FP Alpha enables advisors to upload clients’ financial documents: wills, trusts, tax returns, and insurance policies to instantly summarize the data, identify actionable and personalized planning opportunities, and then quantifying the value of the advice to clients and prospects. With 40 subject matter experts including estate attorneys and insurance specialists, FP Alpha offers comprehensive financial advice spanning a person’s life.

“As we continue to push the boundaries of the quality of services financial advisors are capable of offering their clients, an integration with Riskalyze enhances our comprehensive, AI-driven financial planning,” said Andrew Altfest, CFP, Founder and CEO of FP Alpha. “Our financial advice is complementary to current retirement planning software because we wanted to touch as many people’s lives in a holistic manner as possible.”

The integration allows instant client import and transfer, along with client information search between FP Alpha and Riskalyze. Utilizing Riskalyze’s Risk Number and FP Alpha’s proprietary algorithms to combine a client’s financial information across 16 planning disciplines with investment information, the integration will both automate the process and improve the quality of advice through artificial intelligence and machine learning to reduce a person’s financial life risks, or potential perils in many financial categories that impact their life.

“I was amazed at what I saw from FP Alpha this year at the Fearless Investing Summit and couldn’t wait to begin an integration with them,” said Aaron Klein, Co-Founder and CEO at Riskalyze. “We’re so excited to add the impact of the Risk Number to FP Alpha. We hope this will help raise the bar for the level of financial advice that investors require of their advisors.”

To learn more about Riskalyze’s suite of integrations, visit https://www.riskalyze.com/integrations.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.riskalyze.com.

About FP Alpha

Founded by financial planner and industry leader Andrew Altfest, CFP®, FP Alpha is an AI-driven comprehensive wealth management solution that helps advisors identify actionable recommendations to clients, in a scalable, intelligent, and cost-efficient manner. FP Alpha is designed to integrate seamlessly into the many stages of the financial planning process and is complementary to the advisor's current financial planning software, starting where they stop. By leveraging AI learning and subject matter experts across 16 financial planning disciplines, this innovative tool allows advisors to uncover new planning opportunities and provide clients with more holistic advice. For more information, please visit: https://fpalpha.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005926/en/