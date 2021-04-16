Risks to Japan's low inflation skewed to upside, say economists

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=JPGDPAP
TOKYO, April 16 (Reuters) - Risks to Japan's weak inflation
outlook are skewed more to the upside, according to a majority
of economists polled by Reuters, as rising commodity prices, a
weak yen and supply shortages brought on by the global pandemic
lift input costs.
Some advanced nations have seen inflation tick up on pent-up
demand, spurred by the re-opening of economies and a global
increase in commodity prices.
But any pick-up in Japan's inflation will be modest as weak
wage growth, a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and slow
vaccine rollouts weigh on consumption, economists said.
In an April 6-14 monthly poll, 21 of 35 economists said
risks to their Japan inflation outlook were skewed "more to the
upside" over the coming year. The rest said risks were to the
downside.
For much of the past two decades, Japan has been mired in
bouts of disinflation or outright deflation that has confounded
central bankers and government policymakers at every turn.
"There's upside risks to Japan's inflation because of rising
commodity and oil prices, as well as the effect of a slightly
weaker-than-expected yen," said Hiromichi Shirakawa, vice
chairman and chief economist for Japan at Credit Suisse. "But
any rises in inflation could be temporary and moderate."
In the near-term, supply constraints, such as a shortage of
semiconductors, could also put upward pressure on prices, some
economists said.
Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food
costs but including energy prices, will peak at 0.7% later this
year, the poll showed, still far from the Bank of Japan's 2%
inflation target.
For the current fiscal year that started in April, core
consumer prices will rise 0.4%. That will be followed by a 0.5%
increase the following year, the poll showed. Both projections
were unchanged from last month.
Japan's economy contracted an annualised 5.4% in
January-March, less than a 6.0% fall projected last month, and
was seen rebounding 4.7% this quarter, the poll showed.
Robust exports have underpinned manufacturers' sentiment,
offsetting the hit to growth from state-of-emergency curbs
imposed during most of the first quarter, analysts said.
But they warned a global shortage of semiconductors could
emerge as a new risk to Japan's economy.
Over 80% of economists polled said the global chip shortage
could push down Japan's annualised gross domestic product (GDP)
by up to 2 percentage points in April-June. A handful of
economists said the chip shortage could push down growth by more
than 2 points.
The economy was seen expanding 3.9% this fiscal year before
slowing to growth of 1.9% next year, according to the poll.
In regards to the BOJ's monetary policy outlook, a majority
of economists polled expected the central bank's next action
would be an unwinding of its ultra-easy monetary policy.
"Unless a large negative shock hits the Japanese economy,
the BOJ will continue with its current monetary easing," said
Hiroshi Ugai, chief economist at JPMorgan Securities Japan.
