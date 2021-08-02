|
Risky mortgages, credit shocks and cross-border spillovers
Working Paper Series
No 123 / August 2021
Risky mortgages, credit shocks and cross-border spillovers
by
Alejandro Buesa,
Alicia De Quinto,
Francisco Javier Población García
Abstract
This paper describes a novel methodology of measuring risky and conservative mortgage credit using household survey data for 18 European Union countries and the United Kingdom. In addition, we construct time series for both types of credit and embed them into a global vector autoregressive (GVAR) model, so as to study how shocks to both variables affect domestic output and propagate across countries through cross-border banking exposures. The results show that a decrease in risky credit can have long-lasting positive effects on GDP, both in the originating country and its most exposed peers, while a fall in conservative credit is detrimental. In some geographies, negative shocks to both types of credit reduce output, a feature linked to the lower relevance of homeownership which implies that mortgage credit plays a less prominent role in the domestic economy.
Keywords: Mortgage rating, LTV limits, borrower-based measures, cross-border spillovers.
JEL codes: C32, F47, G21, G51.
1 Introduction
In recent years, topics related to macroprudential policy have been high on the agenda, with an emphasis on the need to prevent ﬂuctuations in ﬁnancial cycles. This trend has given rise to a number of policy instruments aimed at preserving ﬁnancial stability. In the European Union, macroprudential instruments have been well anchored in the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR), whereby some measures are directly embedded in the Union's legal system, and the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD IV), which depicts a second set of instruments to be transposed into national law. The scope of macroprudential policies is very broad and encompasses four main ﬁnancial stability risks1: misaligned incentives and moral hazard (e.g. capital buffers for signiﬁcant banking institutions), concentration of credit risk (e.g. exposure limits), market illiquidity (e.g. liquidity ratios) and -last but not least- excessive credit growth and leverage (e.g. the countercyclical capital buffer).
Within the latter, so-calledborrower-based measures are particularly known to the general public as they directly determine the access to bank ﬁnancing and its volume. The epitomes of borrower- based instruments are limits on the loan-to-value (LTV), loan-to-income (LTI) or debt-service-to- income (DSTI) ratios for loans to the private sector, typically on mortgages. In general, borrower- based measures are understood as effective if they succeed in reducing the volume of low-quality credit, with banks engaging in transactions for which credit risk is lower; at some point, the behavior of borrowers might also shift towards demanding loans with more reasonable conditions (e.g. with lower LTV ratios).
In parallel, economies around the world are becoming increasingly interlinked through the bank lending channel. Financial integration is apparent, for instance, by looking at cross-border ownership of assets by banking institutions. For EU countries, this phenomenon is particularly relevant: as displayed in Figure 1, eleven out of 28 territories have more than half of their bank assets in the hands of foreign institutions. Abstracting from the potential gains from integration, two major risks arise: ﬁrstly, the transmission of ﬁnancial shocks in such an environment becomes much more difﬁcult to track; secondly, banking systems largely dependent on foreign institutions to supply credit could "import" a funding shortfall or tighter ﬁnancing conditions.
[Figure 1 here]
It follows that the effects of macroprudential measures implemented in one country may spill over other geographies: for instance, they might induce regulatory arbitrage, whereby banking groups - through foreign branches and subsidiaries- beneﬁt from either not being subject to the same local macroprudential regulation as domestic banks or these policies being laxer than in the country
-
Following the classiﬁcation in ESRB (2019).
where the parent is located. In consequence, transnational implications shall be accounted for when gauging the effectiveness of any policy action.
Measuring potential cross-border spillovers requires information on individual banking institutions in order to quantify credit risk exposures via branches and subsidiaries. In the EU, national regulators as well as the ECB can resort to supervisory reporting (FINREP/COREP) where information is consistent across countries and banks, although there are some limitations which might lead to underestimation of the true volume of cross-border transactions2. However, the only feasible alternative with public data is to use the results from the EBA supervisory stress tests; the exercises include a subsample of banks from each country, in a way such that circa 70% of total consolidated banking assets in the EU are covered but substantial heterogeneity across countries prevails3. The time series dimension remains unusable as only three rounds of the exercise are available to date (2014, 2016, 2018) and the disaggregation level is not uniform across them.
However, there is an additional dimension that not even supervisory data captures comprehensively: loan quality within non-deteriorated credit. For instance, while the volume of non-performing exposures is known for each loan segment, country, institution and reporting period, no information exists on the LTV ratio distribution within performing exposures; individual banks will certainly calculate it internally yet it falls out of the scope of regulatory data submissions. The implementation of IFRS 9 accounting standards shed some light as a distinction now exists between Stage 1 (ordinary) and Stage 2 (with a signiﬁcant increase in credit risk) assets; in fact, the 2020 EBA stress test templates include information on LTV ratios for S1 and S2 assets, but the exercise has been postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 health crisis. Nevertheless, the S1/S2 distinction is a posteriori, as risk is measured with respect to the moment that the loan entered into the bank's balance sheet. Therefore, at present it is unfeasible to create a proxy for "conservative" and "risky" credit granted by banking institutions, whether through public or supervisory information, let alone build a uniform measure for a number of countries. This data gap has important implications, as the conclusions of any empirical model will be drawn on the grounds of broad credit aggregates lacking the required degree of granularity.
The situation becomes even more apparent in the realm of dynamic macro models. Consider a multivariate time-series setup built to calculate the dynamic response of GDP to a negative shock in credit, the latter originating due to a borrower-based macroprudential measure. Ideally, conservative credit -which encourages sustainable economic growth- should remain unaffected, while risky credit
-
In the current COREP setting, banks only have to report cross-border exposure if the latter exceeds 10% of total exposure, although national supervisors may set a lower threshold for banks established in their jurisdiction. Besides, institutions with material focus on the domestic market are not required to report.
3For example, Germany counts more then 350 savings banks (Sparkassen) making up more than 25% of total bank assets, but all of them are classiﬁed as less signiﬁcant institutions (LSIs) and thus not covered by the EBA stress test.
should fall: the effect on output should then be transient and manageable. Unfortunately, this distinction is very difﬁcult to make due to the aforementioned data gap.
The purpose of this paper is twofold. Firstly, we construct measures of "conservative" and "risky" mortgage credit for a number of EU countries. Speciﬁcally, we use the Eurosystem's Household Finance and Consumption Survey (HFCS) to extract LTV, LTI and DSTI ratios for each loan in the sample, and then calculate time-varying shares of conservative/risky credit using thresholds in line with the borrower-based measures in place in most European countries. These shares are applied to aggregate mortgage lending data from the BIS to construct the ﬁnal time series.
Secondly, we use our measures of conservative and risky mortgages along with real output in a Global Autoregressive (GVAR) framework, in order to have a ﬁrst check on the validity of our artefacts. In particular, we proﬁt from this setup as well as cross-country banking exposures data to evaluate the potential spillover effects of borrower-based macroprudential measures within the Euro Area countries.
The results of our simulation exercise show that a negative shock to risky credit can increase real output in the long run while the effect of a contraction in conservative credit is pervasive, in line with our intuition. Nevertheless, in some geographies a contraction in credit, whether conservative or risky, increases real output. These countries are found to have a different homeownership structure with a more prominent role of the rental market, in a way such that the positive long-run effect of deleveraging on output prevails.
The remainder of the paper is organized as follows: a brief literature review can be found in Section 2; Section 3 describes the construction of conservative and risky mortgage weights. Section 4 depicts the structure of the GVAR model, the data used and our speciﬁcation, then presents the main results. Finally, Section 5 concludes.
2 Related literature
To the best of our knowledge, no study exists to date analysing conservative and risky credit from a time series perspective. The literature on macroprudential policy employs aggregate credit statistics or supervisory data, but the two have not yet been combined to study differences in credit quality among performing borrowers, and how the latter feeds into macroeconomic variables. Our methodology, though simple and constrained by data availability, constitutes an initial attempt to be perfected in future research.
Having said this, by exploring the cross-border propagation of credit shocks induced by borrower- based macroprudential measures, our paper echoes several strands of literature which have been active in recent years. The ﬁrst one is the conceptual work related to capital- and borrower-based
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 09:11:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|