Risky mortgages, credit shocks and cross-border spillovers

1 Introduction

In recent years, topics related to macroprudential policy have been high on the agenda, with an emphasis on the need to prevent ﬂuctuations in ﬁnancial cycles. This trend has given rise to a number of policy instruments aimed at preserving ﬁnancial stability. In the European Union, macroprudential instruments have been well anchored in the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR), whereby some measures are directly embedded in the Union's legal system, and the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD IV), which depicts a second set of instruments to be transposed into national law. The scope of macroprudential policies is very broad and encompasses four main ﬁnancial stability risks1: misaligned incentives and moral hazard (e.g. capital buffers for signiﬁcant banking institutions), concentration of credit risk (e.g. exposure limits), market illiquidity (e.g. liquidity ratios) and -last but not least- excessive credit growth and leverage (e.g. the countercyclical capital buffer).

Within the latter, so-calledborrower-based measures are particularly known to the general public as they directly determine the access to bank ﬁnancing and its volume. The epitomes of borrower- based instruments are limits on the loan-to-value (LTV), loan-to-income (LTI) or debt-service-to- income (DSTI) ratios for loans to the private sector, typically on mortgages. In general, borrower- based measures are understood as effective if they succeed in reducing the volume of low-quality credit, with banks engaging in transactions for which credit risk is lower; at some point, the behavior of borrowers might also shift towards demanding loans with more reasonable conditions (e.g. with lower LTV ratios).

In parallel, economies around the world are becoming increasingly interlinked through the bank lending channel. Financial integration is apparent, for instance, by looking at cross-border ownership of assets by banking institutions. For EU countries, this phenomenon is particularly relevant: as displayed in Figure 1, eleven out of 28 territories have more than half of their bank assets in the hands of foreign institutions. Abstracting from the potential gains from integration, two major risks arise: ﬁrstly, the transmission of ﬁnancial shocks in such an environment becomes much more difﬁcult to track; secondly, banking systems largely dependent on foreign institutions to supply credit could "import" a funding shortfall or tighter ﬁnancing conditions.

[Figure 1 here]

It follows that the effects of macroprudential measures implemented in one country may spill over other geographies: for instance, they might induce regulatory arbitrage, whereby banking groups - through foreign branches and subsidiaries- beneﬁt from either not being subject to the same local macroprudential regulation as domestic banks or these policies being laxer than in the country