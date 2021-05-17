The New Format Coincides with the Unveiling of a Complete Redesign Across the Entire Portfolio

Riunite, America’s beloved Italian wine for over seven decades, today announced the launch of its newest innovation, Lambrusco available in cans. Lambrusco, the varietal many associate with the heritage brand, is a semi-sweet and slightly-bubbly wine that has been given new life in its on-the-go format. Lambrusco joins the existing line of Riunite wines in a can, including both Red and White Sangria. The newest addition will be available across the U.S. in June.

Riunite Expands Line of Portable Drinks with the Launch of Lambrusco Cans and Unveils a Complete Redesign Across the Entire Portfolio

With the can category up 61 percent and preference for semi-sweet wines on the rise, this new launch gives consumers exactly what they are looking for. Just in time for backyard BBQs or lakeside picnics, the Lambrusco Cans have hints of cherries and dark berries with a sweet and fizzy flair and are best enjoyed chilled and making memories with family and friends.

The launch of the new Lambrusco format coincides with Riunite’s new creative campaign and restyle of the full line of cans, as well as the Lambrusco, Moscato and Peach Moscato glass bottles. Both the new campaign and restyle reimagines one of the most prominent heritage Italian wine brands in the United States. The new brand identity will be featured in the brand’s multi-media campaign across radio, print, and digital media, as well as on streaming services, showcasing Riunite’s versatility for any occasion.

The campaign’s new tagline, “Reunite with Delight,” nods to Riunite’s decades-long tradition of being present at convivial moments between families and friends. Additionally, Riunite’s restyle modernizes the brand’s image introducing a contemporary design and logo that honors its heritage and core values. The new branding features a floral motif of poppy flowers—a popular plant in the hillsides of the Emilia Romagna region of Italy, where Riunite’s vineyards are located. The floral design encircles a rustic sketch of an Italian villa, which celebrates Riunite’s history as a wine-growing cooperative that is currently owned by 1,700 families of vine growers all united under the same passion for quality wine.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our can line, with the launch of Riunite Lambrusco,” said Elena Lottici, Export Director at Riunite. “Riunite is a legacy brand that has stood the test of time and has continued to evolve with its consumers. The newest can launch, alongside the complete revamp of the brand’s look and feel, will help in introducing these approachable and refreshing wines to new generations of wine drinkers.”

Along with the launch of the Lambrusco Can Line and restyle of the brand overall, Riunite will be debuting the new integrated marketing campaign nationally with an emphasis in the local markets of NY, CA, TX, FL, MI, IL, GA and AZ. In addition to investing in radio, online, print, and digital media, Riunite will be creating a multicultural campaign titled, “Somo Nosotros,” which will prioritize key Hispanic markets.

Hitting shelves this June, the line of Riunite Lambrusco Cans will be sold in individual 250ml cans and 4-pack cases of 250ml cans at a suggested retail price of $2.50 and $9.99, respectively. For more information, visit Riunite.com.

ABOUT RIUNITE

Riunite, America’s number one and most loved Italian wine for decades, is the leading source of classic wines from Central Italy’s Emilia Romagna Region. The Cantina Cooperative Riunite was started by nine wine producers in the 1950’s and today is still owned by 1700 families of vine growers. Riunite is most closely identified with the Lambrusco grape, a variety native to central Italy, and said to be one of the oldest grapes in history. When you are drinking Riunite, you are drinking history. For more information, visit Riunite.com

ABOUT FREDERICK WILDMAN AND SONS

Frederick Wildman and Sons is a New York based fine wine importer offering the leading properties from France, Italy, Spain, Argentina, and other regions. The portfolio includes more than 75 brands, including: Santi, Nino Negri, Lamberti, Pol Roger, Château Fuissé, J.J. Vincent, Olivier Leflaive, Famille Hugel, Pascal Jolivet, Chartreuse, Marchesi di Barolo, Domaine Faiveley, as well as Cantine Riunite & CIV’s full portfolio, and the wines of Gruppo Italiano Vini. For more information, visit frederickwildman.com.

