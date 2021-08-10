River Oaks Treatment Center to Host Free Overdose Training Sessions For Local Businesses

The virtual training sessions will take place on August 30 and August 31. Businesses can choose to register for either day.
Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert. Businesses who take part will be eligible to receive a digital badge for their website and social profiles to inform the public that their staff has received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.
“The number of overdose deaths in 2020 is astronomical, and even more worrying is the fact that fentanyl, which has permeated the entire state, was the driving factor behind that statistic,” said Jeff Turiczek, River Oaks and Regional CEO of American Addiction Centers. “No one knows how or when they’ll encounter the opioid and we figured to best help educate the community on how to respond to such a situation, we’d start with our local businesses.”
“With fentanyl being so prevalent, anyone using any substance is at risk for a potentially fatal overdose,” said Turiczek. “Nearly 100,000 lives lost to overdoses is unconscionable. It’s personally important to me to help the community-at-large address this scourge however we can, and by working closely with local businesses, those in Riverview and surrounding towns will know that we are a resource for help.”
