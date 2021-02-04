Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Riverbed : Announces Partner of the Year Awards

02/04/2021 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Riverbed honors global and regional partners for outstanding performance in helping customers as they modernized and accelerated cloud and work-from-anywhere models in 2020

Riverbed today recognized top-performing partners from around the world during the Riverbed Sales Kickoff event, held virtually for the first time this year. The Riverbed Partner Awards recognized companies for excellence in helping mutual customers maximize performance and visibility of networks and applications, in a year organizations modernized their work environments and accelerated cloud and work-from-anywhere models due to the global pandemic. In total, Riverbed honored eight companies for their achievements in 2020, across various partner categories both globally and regionally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005255/en/

Riverbed honored eight companies with Partner of the Year Awards for their achievements in 2020, across various partner categories both globally and regionally.

Riverbed honored eight companies with Partner of the Year Awards for their achievements in 2020, across various partner categories both globally and regionally.

LinkedIn: Riverbed announces Partner of the Year Awards. Check out the winners: https://rvbd.ly/3jdzMrY

The 2020 Riverbed Partner of the Year Award winners included: Arrow, AT&T, BT, KDDI Corporation, Nuvias, Red River, TIG (Technology Integration Group), and World Wide Technology. The full list of global and regional award winners and specific categories are below.

“We are thrilled to honor our top-performing Partners for their achievements in 2020. The Riverbed Partner Awards celebrate our partners’ success and exemplify how together we are able to solve the business requirements of customers,” said Dan Smoot, Chief Operating Officer at Riverbed. “Our partners delivered innovative solutions during a very challenging year, that enabled customers to shift toward hybrid and modern work-from-anywhere environments, and embrace new digital business models. In the past year, Riverbed’s technology solutions provided greater visibility and performance into networks and applications, helped to address IT complexity, and ultimately resulted in better user experiences and overall business performance.”

The Riverbed channel ecosystem is composed of a network of focused, dedicated and invested partners across the globe, including technology resellers, solution providers, value added distributors, system integrators and outsourcers and service providers. Riverbed delivers industry leading end-to-end performance and visibility solutions for today’s modern enterprise architecture, leveraging a partner ecosystem that is both profitable for the partner and rewarding for the customer.

The Riverbed Partner Awards recognized partners whose achievements impact Riverbed's business on both a global and regional basis. Partners were nominated and reviewed by a panel representing Riverbed's sales leadership worldwide.

The Riverbed Partner of the Year Award Winners for 2020:

Partner of the Year Awards for Growth by Geography:

  • Americas Partner of the Year Award Winner: TIG (Technology Integration Group)
  • EMEA Partner of the Year Award Winner: BT
  • APJ Partner of the Year Award Winner: KDDI Corporation

Partner of the Year Awards for Growth by Solution Area:

  • App Acceleration Partner of the Year Award Winner: AT&T
  • Network Performance Management (NPM) Partner of the Year Award Winner: Red River
  • On-time Renewals Partner of the Year Award Winner: Nuvias

Partner of the Year Award Winner for Public Sector: Red River

Global Digital Service Provider of the Year Winner: BT

Distributor of the Year Award Winner: Arrow

CEO Partner of the Year Award Winner: World Wide Technology

About Riverbed

Riverbed enables organizations to maximize performance and visibility for networks and applications, so they can overcome complexity and fully capitalize on their digital and cloud investments. The Riverbed Network and Application Performance Platform enables organizations to visualize, optimize, remediate and accelerate the performance of any network for any application. The platform addresses performance and visibility holistically with best-in-class WAN optimization, network performance management (NPM), application acceleration (including Office 365, SaaS, client and cloud acceleration), and enterprise-grade SD-WAN. Riverbed’s 30,000+ customers include 99% of the Fortune 100. Learn more at riverbed.com.

Riverbed and any Riverbed product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

Connect with Riverbed

 


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:01aSELECTIVE INSURANCE : College Competition Appoints Students To Run Virtual Insurance Agencies
PR
08:01aWIX COM : Editor X Launches Out of Beta as the First, Fully Collaborative Website Creation Platform for Designers and Agencies
PR
08:01aNational Kidney Foundation and Award-Winning Actress Debbie Allen Partner with Bayer to Launch New Joint Initiative to Educate on the Increased Risk of Chronic Kidney Disease in People with Type 2 Diabetes
BU
08:01aLINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : to Participate in the Bank of America Securities Virtual Insurance Conference
BU
08:01aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Non-traditional investors eye hotel assets, driving optimism for 2021
PU
08:01aUSIO : Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today
PU
08:01aMATTEL : Developing UNO® Live-Action Motion Picture
BU
08:01aINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Clover Health Investments, Corp. f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (CLOV, CLOVW) on Behalf of Investors
BU
08:00aINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Clover Health Investments, Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
07:58aSpend Saturday Night Dreaming With Zayn Malik
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
3KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop stock slide accelerates; Yellen promises scrutiny
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
5TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stoc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ