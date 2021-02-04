Riverbed : Announces Partner of the Year Awards

Riverbed honors global and regional partners for outstanding performance in helping customers as they modernized and accelerated cloud and work-from-anywhere models in 2020

Riverbed today recognized top-performing partners from around the world during the Riverbed Sales Kickoff event, held virtually for the first time this year. The Riverbed Partner Awards recognized companies for excellence in helping mutual customers maximize performance and visibility of networks and applications, in a year organizations modernized their work environments and accelerated cloud and work-from-anywhere models due to the global pandemic. In total, Riverbed honored eight companies for their achievements in 2020, across various partner categories both globally and regionally.

Riverbed honored eight companies with Partner of the Year Awards for their achievements in 2020, across various partner categories both globally and regionally.

The 2020 Riverbed Partner of the Year Award winners included: Arrow, AT&T, BT, KDDI Corporation, Nuvias, Red River, TIG (Technology Integration Group), and World Wide Technology. The full list of global and regional award winners and specific categories are below.

“We are thrilled to honor our top-performing Partners for their achievements in 2020. The Riverbed Partner Awards celebrate our partners’ success and exemplify how together we are able to solve the business requirements of customers,” said Dan Smoot, Chief Operating Officer at Riverbed. “Our partners delivered innovative solutions during a very challenging year, that enabled customers to shift toward hybrid and modern work-from-anywhere environments, and embrace new digital business models. In the past year, Riverbed’s technology solutions provided greater visibility and performance into networks and applications, helped to address IT complexity, and ultimately resulted in better user experiences and overall business performance.”

The Riverbed channel ecosystem is composed of a network of focused, dedicated and invested partners across the globe, including technology resellers, solution providers, value added distributors, system integrators and outsourcers and service providers. Riverbed delivers industry leading end-to-end performance and visibility solutions for today’s modern enterprise architecture, leveraging a partner ecosystem that is both profitable for the partner and rewarding for the customer.

The Riverbed Partner Awards recognized partners whose achievements impact Riverbed's business on both a global and regional basis. Partners were nominated and reviewed by a panel representing Riverbed's sales leadership worldwide.

The Riverbed Partner of the Year Award Winners for 2020:

Partner of the Year Awards for Growth by Geography:

Americas Partner of the Year Award Winner: TIG (Technology Integration Group)

EMEA Partner of the Year Award Winner: BT

APJ Partner of the Year Award Winner: KDDI Corporation

Partner of the Year Awards for Growth by Solution Area:

App Acceleration Partner of the Year Award Winner: AT&T

Network Performance Management (NPM) Partner of the Year Award Winner: Red River

On-time Renewals Partner of the Year Award Winner: Nuvias

Partner of the Year Award Winner for Public Sector: Red River

Global Digital Service Provider of the Year Winner: BT

Distributor of the Year Award Winner: Arrow

CEO Partner of the Year Award Winner: World Wide Technology

About Riverbed

Riverbed enables organizations to maximize performance and visibility for networks and applications, so they can overcome complexity and fully capitalize on their digital and cloud investments. The Riverbed Network and Application Performance Platform enables organizations to visualize, optimize, remediate and accelerate the performance of any network for any application. The platform addresses performance and visibility holistically with best-in-class WAN optimization, network performance management (NPM), application acceleration (including Office 365, SaaS, client and cloud acceleration), and enterprise-grade SD-WAN. Riverbed’s 30,000+ customers include 99% of the Fortune 100. Learn more at riverbed.com.

Riverbed and any Riverbed product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

