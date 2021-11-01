Riverbed | Aternity today announced they will showcase their end-to-end visibility and network and acceleration solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2021, the free two-day virtual event on November 2-4, 2021. As an Azure-Certified and Gold Cloud Platform Competency partner, Riverbed | Aternity works with Microsoft to enable organizations to maximize visibility and performance across networks, applications and end-user devices, so they can fully capitalize on their digital, hybrid workplace and Microsoft investments. Through a series of presentations, demos and downloadable resources, anyone can visit the Microsoft Ignite 2021 Riverbed | Aternity Digital Showcase and learn more about using Riverbed | Aternity solutions to deliver the best user experience possible for Microsoft 365, Azure, Teams & Stream. With Riverbed | Aternity solutions, organizations can get up to 8x faster M365 performance, migrate data from on-prem to Azure 99% faster, and gain 100% visibility across hybrid networks, modern apps, and remote users to detect and resolve issues 90% faster.

In addition to the Digital Showcase, Phil Gervasi of Riverbed | Aternity will host an on-demand session beginning November 2, 2021 titled: Empower Hybrid Work, Seamless Digital Experiences and Peak Performance.

LinkedIn: Riverbed | Aternity showcase end-to-end visibility and performance solutions for the hybrid enterprise at Microsoft Ignite 2021: https://rvbd.ly/3EySuUG

Read blog: Visibility and Performance from the Client to the Cloud: Riverbed at Microsoft Ignite 2021

Microsoft Ignite Riverbed | Aternity Digital Showcase Booth Highlights:

View Demos on How to – Optimize home networks and accelerate M365 and other SaaS apps to boost remote workforce productivity; validate the impact on employee experience with Aternity End User Experience Management before and after transitioning to Windows 11; troubleshoot app performance issues for cloud-native apps with simplified high-definition monitoring

Download Key Resources– EMA Research Report on how network infrastructure and operations must evolve to support the work-from-anywhere enterprise; Remote Worker Tracker that identifies global trends in remote work by geo and industry; analysis of laptop/desktop migrations to next generation platforms

Win – Enter the raffle drawing to win a Microsoft Surface Go 3 or Microsoft Xbox Gift Cards

Come visit the Riverbed | Aternity Digital Showcase today.

On-Demand Session: Empower Hybrid Work, Seamless Digital Experiences and Peak Performance

Registered Microsoft Ignite 2021 attendees will be able to watch Riverbed’s Phil Gervasi present Empower Hybrid Work, Seamless Digital Experiences and Peak Performance beginning November 2, 2021. In three vignettes, Gervasi will demonstrate how IT can gain direct visibility into company end user devices, no matter where they are, and leverage that intelligence to improve network performance and the digital experience for Microsoft productivity and collaboration apps.

What: Microsoft Ignite and Riverbed | Aternity Digital Showcase 2021 When: November 2-4, 2021 Where: Free virtual event Registration: Microsoft Ignite 2021 Booth: Riverbed | Aternity Digital Showcase

About Riverbed

Riverbed enables organizations to maximize visibility and performance across networks, applications and end-user devices, so they can fully capitalize on their IT, hybrid workplace and digital investments. Riverbed solutions enable organizations to visualize, optimize, remediate and accelerate the performance of any network for any application, while supporting business objectives to mitigate cybersecurity risk and enhance the digital experience for all end users. Riverbed offers two best-in-class product lines: end-to-end visibility solutions – including Network Performance Management and Digital Experience Management (APM and EUEM) – that delivers actionable insights; and network and acceleration solutions, including application acceleration (SaaS, client and cloud acceleration), WAN optimization, and enterprise-grade SD-WAN. Riverbed’s 30,000+ customers include 95% of the Fortune 100. Learn more at riverbed.com.

Riverbed and any Riverbed product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

Connect with Riverbed

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005234/en/