Riverbed Unified Network Performance Management Adds Visibility for Leading Video Applications, Increasing Productivity for Hybrid Work Environments

Riverbed AppResponse enhances analysis of leading video collaboration apps Zoom and Microsoft Teams, new DNS Insights, and expands TCP metrics support

Riverbed | Aternity today announced it added critical visibility and reporting capabilities to its industry-leading, unified visibility solutions, including for popular video and collaboration applications Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Key updates to the Riverbed Unified Network Performance Management (NPM) portfolio deliver greater application and network intelligence by extracting useful performance data via real-time packet analysis, without having to access packet details directly. In addition to greater visibility into popular video apps, these new capabilities deliver DNS insights and three new TCP metrics, resulting in faster remediation of common IT problems.

The specific updates were made to the Riverbed AppResponse 11.12 release, part of Riverbed’s Unified NPM solution, that enables organizations to deliver full stack network and application analysis, helping organizations capture, store and analyze all application interactions as they cross the network. Using powerful network and application analytics and flexible workflows, AppResponse speeds problem diagnosis and resolution, allowing organizations to resolve problems quickly and provide a greater digital experience for end users.

“Our goal is to support organizations striving to build high-performing, hybrid workplaces. In our recent Riverbed | Aternity Hybrid Work Global Survey, while 97% of business and IT leaders are comfortable with employees working hybrid, 57% believe gaining visibility is even more challenging in a hybrid work environment,” said David Winikoff, Vice President, Product Management at Riverbed | Aternity. “The latest release of Riverbed AppResponse is targeted at relieving many of the everyday network issues organizations are experiencing with Zoom and Microsoft Teams, as well as common DNS and TCP issues to make the network safer and employees more productive.”

Enhanced Visibility for Zoom and Microsoft Teams

In today’s hybrid workplace, video usage has grown significantly, and has become a mission critical application to drive team collaboration and greater overall productivity. The singular issue with video collaboration solutions is that they are bandwidth intensive and often suffer from performance issues, especially when users are working from low-bandwidth home networks. To help resolve this problem and improve user experience, Riverbed AppResponse added full visibility into all Zoom and Microsoft Teams media, voice and video.

The AppResponse Unified Communications Analysis (UCA) module now auto-detects Zoom and Microsoft Teams media streams, enabling organizations to better support audio and video traffic and surface the full complement of quality metrics, such as MOS-CQ, MOS-V, jitter, packet loss, new channel rate, and more. These new details will allow IT to quickly diagnose video and call quality issues for end users, ultimately providing a better collaboration and user experience.

“Accelerated digital transformation initiatives have created highly distributed application and worker environments that have resulted in significantly more complexity for operations teams. Organizations need to focus on leveraging management solutions that drive greater operational efficiencies and enhance customer experiences – especially for remote or hybrid workers,” stated Bob Laliberte, Principal Analyst, ESG. “Riverbed AppResponse simplifies troubleshooting efforts in these complex, distributed environments and provides the requisite visibility into popular unified communication and collaboration solutions to ensure optimized experiences.”

New DNS Insights for Performance and Security

The Domain Name System (DNS) is how the Internet maps alphabetic names to numeric Internet Protocol (IP) addresses. When a web address (URL) is typed into a browser, a DNS query is made to learn an IP address of a Web server associated with that name.

To troubleshoot DNS performance and security issues, Riverbed AppResponse added three new DNS Insights to the Application Stream Analysis (ASA) Module, showing results for: all DNS servers; an individual server; and individual DNS transactions.

Next-level TCP Metrics

Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) is considered the heartbeat of the network. It’s the protocol used by nearly all modern applications to exchange messages over the network. The current Riverbed AppResponse ASA module functions like medical imaging for TCP, providing rich details into TCP-based apps. In fact, ASA calculates more than 60 health and activity metrics for TCP.

This new release takes Riverbed TCP analysis to the next level by adding TCP Receive Window, TCP Zero Window, and TCP Out-of-Order to the ASA module. These new TCP metrics enable NetOps users to diagnose serious issues without having to dive into the packets, simplifying analysis and shortening mean time to remediation (MTTR).

Riverbed AppResponse 11.12 is available now. To learn more about Riverbed AppResponse, please visit: https://www.riverbed.com/products/npm/appresponse-11.html.

