Riverbend Consulting : Doubles Growth, Announces New Hires

Amazon Problem-Solving Experts Expand Staff of Ex-Amazon Employees to 14

Riverbend Consulting, a group of ecommerce experts that helps Amazon third-party sellers and vendors solve urgent business problems, today announced that it doubled its revenue over the past year and has increased its staff to more than 50 employees, 14 of whom are ex-Amazon employees.

“Last year, Amazon doubled the number of third-party sellers that it has on its platform, and likewise, we doubled our revenue,” said Lesley Hensell, co-founder and co-owner of Riverbend Consulting. “Amazon’s growth has led to a sharp increase in the number of challenges that sellers have encountered with the company. That’s where we come in, to help those sellers quickly resolve their problems, while positioning them for growth.”

Riverbend’s recent hires include Brianna Kipnis as partnerships manager and ex-Amazonian Serena Okamoto as client account analyst.

Brianna establishes and grows Riverbend's partnerships with other Amazon service providers, and with her extensive advertising technology and startup experience, she has a proven track record of driving business impact through the oversight of diverse account management teams.

Serena provides analytical support for Riverbend’s clients and teams, drawing on her previous Amazon employment across various teams including Seller Support and AmazonSmile. Her Amazon path included creating and testing a custom Amazon program and responding to requests from Amazon site managers and associates.

“Navigating the Amazon platform has become increasingly complex, so having a partner to help ensure your account can remain healthy and profitable is a must-have,” said Joe Zalta, co-founder and co-owner of Riverbend. “As we grow, we continue to add experts, many of whom have direct ecommerce and Amazon experience, to help our clients remain informed on current news and trends while providing advice and insight to position them for success.”

About Riverbend Consulting

Riverbend Consulting helps sellers and vendors on Amazon and other ecommerce platforms keep their accounts healthy while solving their most vexing issues. The company specializes in account and ASIN appeals, account management and reimbursements. Riverbend provides Amazon sellers with strategies for improving revenue and profitability, such as Editorial Recommendations and Amazon Product Videos. Its growing team of ex-Amazon employees, 3P sellers and business consultants provide the know-how and persistence to help sellers win. Visit: riverbendconsulting.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608006020/en/