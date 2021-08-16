Riveron : Acquires GBI Consulting, Strengthening OneStream and CPM Capabilities

Riveron, a national business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology, and operations, announced today its acquisition of GBI Consulting, a national service provider and OneStream platinum partner that specializes in enterprise/corporate performance management solutions.

The acquisition further enhances Riveron’s ability to serve clients on their finance transformation journey as they grow in complexity, develop unique financial platforms, and layer in technology to provide the insights they need to run their organizations. With more than 25 years of technical systems and accounting experience, GBI brings deep expertise in process transformation, design, and implementation of OneStream solutions that simplify financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics, and financial data quality.

“As technology continues to revolutionize the accounting and finance landscape, modern cloud platforms—such as OneStream—are transforming the way we do business,” said Riveron CEO Julie Howard. “We are thrilled to welcome the talented team at GBI and together strengthen our ability to provide game-changing results for our clients across all stages of sophistication.”

“To thrive in today’s rapidly evolving digital information environment, companies must be able to gain timely and efficient access to the data they need,” added Managing Director Brent Fisher, who leads Riveron’s technology enablement team. “GBI understands the challenges clients face and partners with them to unlock maximum value during their modern finance journey.”

GBI Consulting Managing Director Todd Cilio remarked, “By combining with Riveron, a true force in the advisory arena, we are better able to deliver for our clients, grow our people, and drive powerful, self-sustaining results to withstand every obstacle.”

GBI Consulting will become part of Riveron’s technology enablement team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Riveron

Riveron, a business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology, and operations, partners with clients to successfully prepare for and execute change across the entire transaction and business lifecycle. Our unique combination of consulting, public accounting, and industry experience allows us to offer an unprecedented level of understanding and results. Founded in 2006, Riveron is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and operates in major markets across the country. For more information, visit www.riveron.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005573/en/