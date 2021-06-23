Rivers Casino Philadelphia : Hosts July 4th Block Party

Live music, fireworks and food trucks highlight FREE community celebration

“You’re a shining star, no matter who you are.” These recognizable Earth, Wind & Fire lyrics will have Delaware Ave. moving and grooving this Fourth of July.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005926/en/

Let’s Groove Tonight, the Ultimate Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band, will perform at Rivers Casino Philadelphia's July 4th riverfront block party, which starts at 5 p.m. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rivers Casino Philadelphia is hosting a riverfront block party to celebrate Independence Day on Sunday, July 4, starting at 5 p.m. The event will feature a live performance by Let’s Groove Tonight, the Ultimate Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band, with dancing, waterfront views of Philly’s fireworks, food trucks and more.

The casino’s parking lot will transform into a full-scale Fourth of July festival, including a pop-up concert stage. This free family-friendly event will include plenty of free parking.

“We're thrilled that our first community celebration of the year will bring thousands of people to Rivers Casino's ‘backyard’ along the Delaware River for the Fourth of July,” said Justin Moore general manager at Rivers Casino Philadelphia. “Our Team Members, guests and the community have been instrumental in bringing Philly back, and we can’t wait to celebrate Independence Day bigger and better than ever before.”

Find Your Funk on Delaware Ave.

Rivers Casino Philadelphia will present Let’s Groove Tonight, the Ultimate Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band, featuring powerful renditions of the iconic band’s funk hits, including “Shining Star,” “September,” “Let’s Groove,” “Boogie Wonderland,” and more from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can also dance the night away with DJ Teal before and after the concert. The stage will be located on the south side of the property adjacent to Jack’s Bar + Grill patio.

Fourth of July Fireworks Viewing, Plus Giant Jenga and Giant Pong

Enjoy waterfront views of an incredible fireworks display high above the Delaware River, launching from the Camden Waterfront, beginning at 9:15 p.m. Guests can grab a spot along the riverwalk and enjoy the colorful night sky.

Throughout the day, in addition to the music, guests can enjoy a variety of fun family games and activities such as corn hole, giant pong, giant Connect 4, giant Jenga, face painting and a balloon artist.

The summer fun will also feature cooling misters, an array of local food truck favorites, a hot dog cart and more, not to mention the following patriotic specials from the casino restaurants:

Fourth of July $4 Specials Jack’s Bar + Grill — mini corn dogs Mian — shrimp egg rolls Lou’s — two hotdogs



Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House — specialty cocktails (ID required) 1776 — Bluecoat Gin, St~Germain and Bartram’s Bitters Red, White & Blue — vodka, lemonade, grenadine and Blue Curacao

— specialty cocktails (ID required)

$500 High Hands in the Poker Room

Poker players can start the holiday off with a bang as Rivers Casino features $500 high hands every 30 minutes from noon to 10 p.m. This promotion will run every Sunday, beginning July 4, and will be part of more than $300,000 in July high hand payouts.

Masks are not required for vaccinated guests and Team Members, per guidelines from the City of Philadelphia and the commonwealth. Rivers Casino Philadelphia is currently operating at 100% capacity and follows all city, state and CDC health and safety protocols.

For more information about Rivers Casino Philadelphia, please visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.

ABOUT RIVERS CASINO PHILADELPHIA

Located along the Delaware Riverfront in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino Philadelphia features 1,600 slots, 105 table games, 65 hybrid gaming seats, a 28-table poker room and a designated sportsbook area for live sports betting. The casino offers an array of distinctive restaurants and bars — among them are Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House, Mian and Jack’s Bar + Grill — riverfront views, live performances in The Event Center, free parking, and daily promotions and giveaways. For additional information and current offerings, please visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005926/en/