Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Riversand : Awarded SOC 2 and ISO 27001 Certifications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 10:36am EDT

Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced today that the company has earned the SOC 2 (Type 1 and Type 2) and ISO 27001 certifications for information security management.

The American Institue of CPAs (AICPA) has formed Systems and Organizational Controls (SOC), which are internal control reports that provide valuable information on a company’s platform that users need to assess and address the risks associated with their services. With this certification, Riversand meets the SOC trust principles for availability, confidentiality and security.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) formed a specialized system for worldwide standardization to deal with particular fields of technical activity. ISO/IEC 27001 provides requirements for information security management systems (ISMS) and is one of the most demanding of international standards with regard to ensuring data security and managing sensitive information.

“Obtaining SOC 2 (Type 1 and Type 2) and ISO 27001 certifications for our cloud native SaaS application, demonstrates to our customers that Riversand is committed to internationally recognized information security standards,” said Arun Krishna, vice president and head of operations and data protection officer at Riversand. “Earning these two certifications is also a testimony of Riversand’s holistic focus on information security and adherence to stringent standards.”

For each of these certifications, the design and operating effectiveness of Riversand’s security controls and information security management system were successfully audited by independent third-party auditors.

About Riversand

Riversand’s cloud-native master data management solutions are designed to support customers’ digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit https://Riversand.com for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:50aODK SATURN : UEC-Saturn has launched Team Demi-Season Games on the occasion of the Company...
PU
10:50aAMERICAN VANGUARD : October 8, 2020 AVD Press Release
PU
10:50aENTERGY : Texas Monitoring Hurricane Delta
PU
10:46aCANTARGIA : completes recruitment and reports positive interim update in CAN04 pancreatic cancer combination therapy
AQ
10:46aAT&T : Should you invest in Workhorse Group, Carnival Corp, AT&T, Morgan Stanley, or Ford Motor?
PR
10:46aNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Thinking about buying stock in Gevo Inc, Intec Pharma, Advanced Micro Devices, Norwegian Cruise Line, or Sorrento Therapeutics?
PR
10:46aGlobal Health Insurance Market Procurement Intelligence Report With COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2020-2024 | SpendEdge
BU
10:46aCADENCE DESIGN : Pegasus Verification System Certified for TSMC N16, N12 and N7 Process Technologies
BU
10:46aAugmented Reality (AR) Market | Adoption of AR-enabled Smart Glasses to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:46aPreschool Market In India to Reach $ 3.27 bn by 2024, EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
2GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : REFILE-UPDATE 2-Europe stocks up on Gilead's remdesivir as COVID-19 ..
3ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
4NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery
5S&P 500 : Investors eye discounted U.S. healthcare sector as Biden's lead in polls grows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group