Riversand :, Verdant, and ESHA Research Announce Global Partnership for Integrated Compliance and Product Data Management and Syndication

New food and beverage industry partnership delivers seamless integration of top nutrition labeling, business eCommerce, and product information management

Riversand, ESHA Research, and Verdant announce an integrated product offering that provides robust product data management capabilities paired with best-in-class nutrition and labeling compliance automation tools.

This partnership combines the expertise and experience of three market leaders: Riversand is a visionary cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider. ESHA Research is a leading provider of product formulation and labeling compliance software. Verdant is a well-known provider of innovative SaaS solutions for CPG. Together, Riversand, ESHA Research, and Verdant provide a powerful, integrated solution to help food and beverage companies work smarter.

Food and beverage (F&B) companies are struggling to balance the demands of mounting regulatory complexity with the need for increased speed and visibility being driven by customers and eCommerce opportunities. This integrated, cloud-based offering provides companies an opportunity to significantly upgrade their product development and go-to-market capabilities with digital tools that drive efficiency and automation to meet today’s demands and to open up new opportunities.

“Food and beverage clients need for their digital transformation a reliable and comprehensive digital Product Information Management (PIM) solution that pulls and synthesizes data from a variety of sources,” said Upen Varanasi, co-founder and CEO at Riversand. “This innovative solution from ESHA, Verdant, and Riversand complements our strong PIM capabilities, omnichannel visibility in supplier and customer collaboration, and intelligent change management and approvals.”

Riversand will leverage ESHA’s Genesis R&D and Verdant’s COG Integration Platform to capture, enrich, approve, and publish accurate technical information for food ingredients, recipes, and key product data such as claims and nutrition labeling. This offering enables seamless collaboration between internal and external stakeholders, management of the complete digital product record, and facilitation of approvals and change management—all while assuring that critical nutrition labeling and compliance data is generated and validated with confidence.

“Riversand MDM and ESHA Genesis R&D are both leaders in their spaces and well-regarded by our F&B clients and we are pleased to partner with them to provide this integrated offering,” said Wes Frierson, Chief Strategy Officer at Verdant. “Our partners truly complement each other and this solution offers a cost-effective, yet powerful solution that meets many of the most pressing needs for F&B firms.”

“This joint partnership offering will help customers streamline their commercialization process, enabling them to get their products to market faster and more efficiently,” said Craig Bennett, CEO of ESHA Research.

To learn more about the integrated solution, visit: https://www.riversand.com/product-data-management-and-syndication/

About ESHA Research

ESHA Research, founded in 1981, offers a variety of nutritional analysis and label development solutions to ensure regulatory compliance. Our software programs and databases are used all over the world, by food manufacturers, educational facilities, restaurants, healthcare facilities, and other industry institutions for nutrient analysis, labeling, product development, and more. In addition, ESHA Research offers software and regulatory compliance consulting and label-generation services. Visit www.esha.com for more information.

About Verdant

Verdant is focused on improving innovation, quality, and commercialization capabilities by transforming the way companies leverage technology and data. Verdant has become a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading CPG brands by offering industry-specific advisory and professional services paired with innovative technology and product offerings. Visit www.verdantservices.com for more information about services and offerings.

About Riversand

Riversand’s cloud-native master data management solutions are designed to support customers’ digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit Riversand for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005812/en/