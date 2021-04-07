Riversand : Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

Riversand is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Riversand. This year, 92 percent of employees said it’s a great place to work – 33 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture.”

Earning this designation means that Riversand is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

“Without the right culture and values of a company, not much can be done,” said Upen Varanasi, CEO and Co-Founder of Riversand. “Our greatest strength is the relationship around our core values, how our teams strive for excellence in an environment of collaboration and respect, and what we bring to our customers every day. We own it all. As a result, together we have created a great place to work – a true People First organization. I’m extremely humbled and honored to gain this positive public recognition.”

Purpose and core values are celebrated to reinforce a positive culture at Riversand. When employees feel connected to our purpose, they are more willing to try new things, take risks, and contribute to the organization in new and valuable ways.

“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day,” said Saloni Sachdev, VP & Global HR Leader. “Our leaders and teams have created a culture that makes us what we call RIVERSAND – truly a great place to belong! We take this opportunity to celebrate and thank each member of Team Riversand for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Click here to view Riversand’s #GPTWcertified company profile: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7007785

About Riversand

Riversand provides a Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP), enabling customers to leverage their data through intelligent insights, automation, and multi-domain SaaS solutions. Riversand’s MDxP platform is the engine that powers customers’ digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences and insights, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter.

Visit https://www.riversand.com/ for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

