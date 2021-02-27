Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rix.GG : Is Proud To Announce Seapeekay As Its Newest Content Creator

02/27/2021 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rix.GG, a top UK esports organisation, announces the signing of Callum "SeaPeeKay" Knight as a content creator to its growing team.

Callum "SeaPeeKay" Knight is a family-friendly Twitch partnered streamer from Doncaster, England most known for amassing a large dedicated fanbase in Minecraft. He is most known for speed running breaking world records within the game.

Jamie Lewis, founder, said: "Callum is one of the most exciting up and coming streamers in the UK right now - and we are incredibly excited to have him on board. We've got some genuinely groundbreaking ideas in the pipeline, and I can't wait for Rix.GG's fanbase to see!"

Callum "SeaPeeKay" Knight, content creator, said: "I'm really excited to be joining Rix.GG, it is a fantastic opportunity for me to make awesome content for a rising team in the sports scene! Rix will go on to do amazing things and I'm glad that I get to be a part of the journey."

About Rix.GG
Rix.GG empowers esports athletes to reach their full potential through unique opportunities, support, and competitive training. Founded by Jamie Lewis and a team of investors in 2020, the esports organisation launched by signing one of the UK's best Valorant teams featuring homegrown talent. Rix.GG aims to grow grassroots esports in the UK by developing athletes, signing rosters in other titles, holding tournaments and other esports events. Learn more at https://www.rix.gg

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rixgg-is-proud-to-announce-seapeekay-as-its-newest-content-creator-301236739.html

SOURCE Rix.GG


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aAPPLE : Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains
RE
10:44aLEADING THE WAY IN FEDERATED STATES OF MICRONESIA : Maybelline Andon-Bing
PU
10:37aIRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
PR
10:37aCGTN : What Are Generations of Chinese Communists Striving For?
BU
10:33aAPPLE : Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results
RE
10:29aKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Reminds Shareholders of QuantumScape Corporation of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
PR
10:19aMANCHESTER UNITED : City earn 20th win in row against West Ham
AQ
10:04aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man City wins 20th straight game to lead EPL by 13 points
AQ
10:01aMODERN MEAT : Plant Based Foods Announces Distribution Deal With World's Largest Food Wholesale Distributor
AQ
10:01aRIX.GG : Is Proud To Announce Seapeekay As Its Newest Content Creator
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ