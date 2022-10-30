Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Riyadh Cables intends to list 22% stake on Saudi stock exchange

10/30/2022 | 11:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Statement:

* Riyadh Cables Group announces its intention to proceed with its initial public offering and will list ordinary shares equivalent to a 22% stake on the Saudi local stock exchange (Tadawul).

* Riyadh Cables Group obtained the approval of the Capital Market Authority on Oct. 17 on its application to offer 33 million ordinary shares, representing 22% of its share capital of 1,500,000,000 Saudi riyals ($399.15 million) for public subscription. ($1 = 3.7580 riyals) (Reporting by Aidan Lewis, Writing by Moataz Mohamed; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:45pHSBC's Canada unit loses National Bank, CIBC as bidders, Global and Mail reports
RE
12:42pOvercrowded stadium crush kills 11 people in Congolese capital
RE
12:38pSenate Republicans want the SEC to explain why staff are quitting
RE
11:56aRiyadh Cables intends to list 22% stake on Saudi stock exchange
RE
11:56aSaudi's riyadh cables group announces its intention to proceed w…
RE
11:49aGrain market braces for price leap as Black Sea corridor halted
RE
11:44aUkraine says 218 vessels blocked after Russia suspends grain deal
RE
11:24aGermany set to attach conditions to gas price 'brake', sources say
RE
11:11aSuspension bridge collapses in India, hundreds fall in river
RE
11:06aFactbox-What is known about the drone attack on Crimea?
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Goldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March - Bloomberg News
2Musk fired Twitter execs in attempt to avoid payouts, layoffs planned -..
3ACWA Power : inks sustainable infrastructure financing MOU with Europea..
4Wall St Week Ahead-Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal R..
5SABIC posts 67% fall in Q3 profit on higher costs, impairment

HOT NEWS