Riyadh Cables intends to list 22% stake on Saudi stock exchange

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Statement:
* Riyadh Cables Group announces its intention to proceed
with its
initial public offering and will list ordinary shares equivalent
to a 22% stake on the Saudi local stock exchange (Tadawul).
* Riyadh Cables Group obtained the approval of the Capital
Market
Authority on Oct. 17 on its application to offer 33 million
ordinary shares, representing 22% of its share capital of
1,500,000,000 Saudi riyals ($399.15 million) for public
subscription.
($1 = 3.7580 riyals)
(Reporting by Aidan Lewis, Writing by Moataz Mohamed; editing
by Barbara Lewis)