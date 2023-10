RIYADH, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Iraq's Minister of Oil Hayan Abdulghani said on Sunday that clean and fossil fuels both need big investments, and that Baghdad has shifted its focus towards using natural gas for power generation.

Speaking at the UN's MENA Climate Week in Riyadh, Abdulghani also said the world still needs fossil fuels amid an increase in demand for oil next year. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Toby Chopra)