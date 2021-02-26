Piraeus, 26 February 2021
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS: December 2020
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces provisional1 data from the survey on "Road Traffic Accidents" for December 2020. In particular, the road traffic accidents which occurred in Greece, resulting in death or injury, decreased by 30.9% in comparison with the corresponding month of 2019 (573 road accidents in December 2020, against 829 road accidents in December 2019).
The casualties of the injury-causing accidents that occurred in December 2020 were as follows: 28 deaths, 27
serious injuries and 614 slight injuries. In contrast, in December 2019 the corresponding figures were: 51
deaths, 47 serious injuries and 934 slight injuries. Therefore, road traffic accident casualties in December 2020 decreased by 45.1% for deaths, by 42.6% for serious injuries and by 34.3% for slight injuries.
Graph 1: Road traffic accidents and casualties,
January 2013 - December 2020
Road accidents
(left axis)Slight injuries
(left axis)
(right axis)Serious injuries (right axis)
Jan-13
Jun-13
Nov-13
Apr-14
Sep-14
Feb-15
Jul-15
Dec-15
May-16
Oct-16
Mar-17
Aug-17
Jan-18
Jun-18
Nov-18
Apr-19
Sep-19
Feb-20
Jul-20
Dec-20
Provisional data for the period February 2020 - December 2020
Information on methodological issues: Sectoral Statistics Division
Information for data provision: Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 e-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
Transport Statistics Section P. Tzortzi, L. Miliara
Tel: +30 213 135 2187, +30 213 135 3095 Fax : +30 213 135 2757 e-mail: p.tzortzi@statistics.gr , l.miliara@statistics.gr
[1] Data for the reference year is provisional until the finalization of the annual data, which takes place 10 months after the end of the reference year and is published in the corresponding press release of the following year. During these 10 months the provisional data is updated on the basis of the data of the Road Accident Forms of that year which is transmitted to ELSTAT by Police Authorities (see explanatory notes).
Table 1: Road traffic accidents and casualties, December 2018 - 2020*
|
December
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019/2018 (%)
|
2020*
|
2020*/2019 (%)
|
Road accidents
|
865
|
829
|
-4.2
|
573
|
-30.9
|
Fatalities
|
71
|
51
|
-28.2
|
28
|
-45.1
|
Total injuries
|
1,028
|
981
|
-4.6
|
641
|
-34.7
|
Serious injuries
|
53
|
47
|
-11.3
|
27
|
-42.6
|
Slight injuries
|
975
|
934
|
-4.2
|
614
|
-34.3
* Provisional data
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
|
975
|
934
|
865
|
829
|
614
|
573
|
|
71
53
|
51
47
|
28
27
* Provisional data
Graph 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, December 2018 - 2020*
FatalitiesSerious injuriesSlight injuriesRoad accidents
2018
2019
2020*
December
Table 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, by region and department, December 2019 and 2020*
Greece Total Anatoliki Makedonia and Thraki
(East Macedonia and Thrace)
Drama Evros Kavala Xanthi Rodopi
Kentriki Makedonia (Central Macedonia)
Imathia
Thessaloniki Kilkis
Pella Pieria Serres Chalkidiki
Dytiki Makedonia (West Macedonia)
Grevena
Kastoria Kozani Florina
Ipeiros (Epirus)
Arta Thesprotia Ioannina Preveza
Thessalia (Thessaly)
Karditsa
Larissa Magnissia Trikala Ionia Nisia (Ionian Islands)
Zakynthos Kerkyra Kefallinia Lefkada
* Provisional data
2020*
829
573
-30.9
51
28
%
-45.1
29
9
-69.0
7
2
5
4
5
-60.0
-40.0
0.0
001
10
5
0-100.0 0-100.0
33
00
124
87
-29.8
6
4
-33.3
103
2
6
2
27433
0.0 -28.2 -50.0 50.0
0300
0300
1
0-100.0
1
0
5
5
23
-60.0 -40.0
20
01
4
3
-25.0
3
0130121551226493
01204
- -66.7
- 0.0 -33.3
01203
00000
0-100.0
0
0
31
-40.0 -80.0
11
00
0-100.0
1
0
142444
-36.4 -66.7
0.0 -55.6 33.3
21010
30021
10
6
-40.0
0
1
47
27
000
010
20
00
5
3
1300
0201
0
0
00
0000
-100.0
50.0
1423
32
200.0 -50.0
00
01
0-100.0
0
0
2
1
10
40121
00
00
0
0
%
-42.6
934
614
-34.3
-50.0
33
6
655
107
00
-40.0
146
91
-37.7
412382
27752
1
0
44
32
-
1
3
0120
-50.0
16
4
411
0.0
-68.0
-100.0
14
32
0
Table 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, by region and department, December 2019 and 2020* (Continued)
Region and department
Dytiki Ellada (West Greece)
Etolia & Akarnania Achaia
Ilia
Sterea Ellada Viotia
Evia Evrytania Fthiotida Fokida
Attiki (Attica) Peloponnisos (Peloponnese)
Argolida Arkadia Korinthia Lakonia Messinia
Voreio Aigaio (North Aegean)
Lesvos Samos Chios
Notio Aigaio (South Aegean)
Dodekanissos Kyklades Kriti (Crete)
Iraklio Lassithi Rethymno Chania
* Provisional data
Road accidents
2019
2020*
%
20192020*
%
20192020*
%
20192020*
%
33
19
-42.4
4
2
-50.0
4
2
-50.0
1216530
96422
-25.0 -62.5 -20.0 -26.7
3013
1101
310
200
-66.7
5
1
-80.0
1
3
200.0
0
0
0
0
16
14
-12.5
1
1
5
1
3
0
-100.0
1
0
0
0
9
4
-55.6
1
0
0
0
150228
136615
0.0 -27.1
0172
0111
0
0
-35.3
140
93
-35.7
-46.4
-50.0
-
6
5
-16.7
0
0
0
2
5
0
-100.0
0
0
0
0
12
7
-41.7
2
1
0
0
2
0
-100.0
0
0
0
0
3
3
0.0
0
0
0
1
13
7
-46.2
0
0
-
2
2
0.0
481
511
25.0 -87.5
0.0
000
000
011
101
32
23
-28.1
9185
1157
34
23
-32.4
1
3
16
13
2
14
1
56638
40517
-28.4
-55.3
10
4
5
0
17
3
3
15
11
14
27.3
3
-66.7
3
1
-66.7
6
74114430
8677000
14.3 50.0 -36.4 75.0
2110010
0122000
12
01
51
100.0
53200
00000
-100.0
-100.0 -100.0
-
103520
7
-53.3
610
94
-20.0
