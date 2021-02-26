Piraeus, 26 February 2021

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS: December 2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces provisional1 data from the survey on "Road Traffic Accidents" for December 2020. In particular, the road traffic accidents which occurred in Greece, resulting in death or injury, decreased by 30.9% in comparison with the corresponding month of 2019 (573 road accidents in December 2020, against 829 road accidents in December 2019).

The casualties of the injury-causing accidents that occurred in December 2020 were as follows: 28 deaths, 27

serious injuries and 614 slight injuries. In contrast, in December 2019 the corresponding figures were: 51

deaths, 47 serious injuries and 934 slight injuries. Therefore, road traffic accident casualties in December 2020 decreased by 45.1% for deaths, by 42.6% for serious injuries and by 34.3% for slight injuries.

Graph 1: Road traffic accidents and casualties,

January 2013 - December 2020

Road accidents

(left axis)Slight injuries

(left axis)

Fatalities

(right axis)Serious injuries (right axis)

Jan-13

Jun-13

Nov-13

Apr-14

Sep-14

Feb-15

Jul-15

Dec-15

May-16

Oct-16

Mar-17

Aug-17

Jan-18

Jun-18

Nov-18

Apr-19

Sep-19

Feb-20

Jul-20

Dec-20

Provisional data for the period February 2020 - December 2020

[1] Data for the reference year is provisional until the finalization of the annual data, which takes place 10 months after the end of the reference year and is published in the corresponding press release of the following year. During these 10 months the provisional data is updated on the basis of the data of the Road Accident Forms of that year which is transmitted to ELSTAT by Police Authorities (see explanatory notes).

Table 1: Road traffic accidents and casualties, December 2018 - 2020*

December 2018 2019 2019/2018 (%) 2020* 2020*/2019 (%) Road accidents 865 829 -4.2 573 -30.9 Fatalities 71 51 -28.2 28 -45.1 Total injuries 1,028 981 -4.6 641 -34.7 Serious injuries 53 47 -11.3 27 -42.6 Slight injuries 975 934 -4.2 614 -34.3 * Provisional data

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

975 934 865 829 614 573 71 53 51 47 28 27

* Provisional data

Graph 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, December 2018 - 2020*

FatalitiesSerious injuriesSlight injuriesRoad accidents

2018

2019

2020*

December

Table 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, by region and department, December 2019 and 2020*

2019

Greece Total Anatoliki Makedonia and Thraki

(East Macedonia and Thrace)

Drama Evros Kavala Xanthi Rodopi

Kentriki Makedonia (Central Macedonia)

Imathia

Thessaloniki Kilkis

Pella Pieria Serres Chalkidiki

Dytiki Makedonia (West Macedonia)

Grevena

Kastoria Kozani Florina

Ipeiros (Epirus)

Arta Thesprotia Ioannina Preveza

Thessalia (Thessaly)

Karditsa

Larissa Magnissia Trikala Ionia Nisia (Ionian Islands)

Zakynthos Kerkyra Kefallinia Lefkada

-66.7

* Provisional data

2020*

829

573

-30.9

51

28

%

-45.1

29

243

9

-69.0

7

011

2

-71.4

5

4

5

-60.0

-40.0

0.0

001

10

5

0-100.0 0-100.0

33

00

124

87

-29.8

6

4

-33.3

103

2

6

2

27433

0.0 -28.2 -50.0 50.0

0300

0300

1

0-100.0

1

0

5

5

23

-60.0 -40.0

20

01

4

3

-25.0

3

0

0130121551226493

01204

- -66.7

- 0.0 -33.3

01203

00000

0-100.0

0

0

31

-40.0 -80.0

11

00

0-100.0

1

0

142444

-36.4 -66.7

0.0 -55.6 33.3

21010

30021

10

6

-40.0

0

1

20192020*

47

27

000

010

20

00

5

3

1300

0201

0

0

01

00

-100.0

0000

0000

-100.0

50.0

-

1423

32

200.0 -50.0

00

01

0-100.0

0

0

2

1

11

10

42020

40121

00

00

0

0

1

%

20192020*

-42.6

934

614

-34.3

-50.0

33

222

6

655

107

00

-40.0

146

91

-37.7

412382

27752

1

0

44

32

-

1

3

0010

0120

-50.0

16

4

-75.0

1

411

31

0

0.0

257576

82402

-68.0

-100.0

12

14

32

2

0

Table 2: Road traffic accidents and casualties, by region and department, December 2019 and 2020* (Continued)

Region and department

Dytiki Ellada (West Greece)

Etolia & Akarnania Achaia

Ilia

Sterea Ellada Viotia

Evia Evrytania Fthiotida Fokida

Attiki (Attica) Peloponnisos (Peloponnese)

Argolida Arkadia Korinthia Lakonia Messinia

Voreio Aigaio (North Aegean)

Lesvos Samos Chios

Notio Aigaio (South Aegean)

Dodekanissos Kyklades Kriti (Crete)

Iraklio Lassithi Rethymno Chania

* Provisional data

Road accidents

2019

2020*

%

20192020*

%

20192020*

%

20192020*

%

33

19

-42.4

4

2

-50.0

4

2

-50.0

1216530

96422

-25.0 -62.5 -20.0 -26.7

3013

1101

310

200

-66.7

5

1

-80.0

1

3

200.0

0

0

0

0

16

14

-12.5

1

1

5

1

3

0

-100.0

1

0

0

0

9

4

-55.6

1

0

0

0

150228

136615

0.0 -27.1

0172

0111

0

0

-35.3

140

93

-35.7

-46.4

-50.0

-

6

5

-16.7

0

0

0

2

5

0

-100.0

0

0

0

0

12

7

-41.7

2

1

0

0

2

0

-100.0

0

0

0

0

3

3

0.0

0

0

0

1

13

7

-46.2

0

0

-

2

2

0.0

481

511

25.0 -87.5

0.0

000

000

011

101

32

23

-28.1

9185

1157

34

23

-32.4

1

3

16

13

2

14

1

1

56638

40517

-28.4

-55.3

10

4

5

0

17

3

3

2

15

5100

11

14

27.3

3

1

-66.7

3

1

-66.7

6

74114430

8677000

14.3 50.0 -36.4 75.0

2110010

0122000

12

01

51

100.0

53200

00000

-100.0

-100.0 -100.0

-

103520

7

-53.3

610

13116.7

94

88000

-20.0