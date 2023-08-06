The crash took place in Azilal Province, about 310 km (190 miles) from the capital Rabat, when a truck carrying local shoppers overturned on the road to the regional weekly market.
(Reuters) - A road crash killed 24 people in a rural area in Morocco on Sunday, the state news agency said.
The crash took place in Azilal Province, about 310 km (190 miles) from the capital Rabat, when a truck carrying local shoppers overturned on the road to the regional weekly market.
(Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razek; Editing by Alex Richardson)