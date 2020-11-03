Road freight transport volume of Austrian enterprises declined by 1,2% in the third quarter of 2020

Press release: 12.362-202/20

Vienna, 2020-11-03 - As first results (flash estimates) by Statistics Austria show, 110.4 million tonnes (t) of goods were transported by road freight vehicles registered in Austria in the third quarter of 2020. Thus, the transport volume decreased by 1.2% compared to the third quarter of the previous year (111.7 million t). A decline compared to the same period of the preceding year was also registered in the number of laden journeys (7.8 million laden journeys) by 6.4% while the total transport performance on Austrian and foreign territory (6.9 billion ton-kilometres (tkm)) remained quite stable with a growth by 0.4%.

The slight increase in transport performance is mainly due to transports on Austrian territory. The transport performance within Austriaincreased by 4.3% to 5.2 billion tkm (3rd quarter 2019: 5.0 billion tkm), whereas outside Austriait decreased by 9.9% to 1.7 billion tkm (3rd quarter 2019: 1.9 billion tkm).

For more detailed results and further information concerning road freight transport statistics please refer to our website.