Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Road vehicles in 2021: new registrations and stock

01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Embargo: 31.1.2022, 8:30

11 Mobility and transport

Road vehicles in 2021: new registrations and stock

COVID crisis is followed by microchip crisis:

the automobile market struggled to recover in 2021

In 2021, 350 056 motor vehicles were newly registered in Switzerland. This was 3.9% more than in 2020, but still 14.6% less than in 2019 before the arrival of COVID-19. Delivery problems related to the 'chip crisis' were responsible for this figure, which remains low in long-term comparison. As far as passenger cars were concerned, electric vehicles once again gained ground, accounting for more than one in eight new cars (13.2%) registered in 2021. The motor vehicle stock, for its part, rose by 1.1% to 6.3 million units, according to the road vehicle statistics published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

You can find the complete text of the press release in German, French or Italian: For German see: www.bfs.admin.ch/news/de/2022-0184

For French see: www.bfs.admin.ch/news/fr/2022-0184

For Italian see: www.bfs.admin.ch/news/it/2022-0184

SWISS FEDERAL STATISTICAL OFFICE FSO, ESPACE DE L'EUROPE 10, CH-2010 NEUCHÂTEL

1

Disclaimer

Swiss Federal Statistical Office published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:56aAdvanced Blockchain AG receives 5% of all tokens for the incubation of the Bribe protocol
EQ
02:54aBH Macro Limited - Investor Statement - December 2021
PR
02:53aRecruiter SThree's annual profit nearly doubles on hiring boom
RE
02:52aNORDEA BANK ABP : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
02:50aEquinor's Hammerfest LNG plant extends outage
RE
02:50aRouble heads towards one-week high vs dollar with Ukraine in focus
RE
02:50aHelium Ventures Plc - Half-year Report
PR
02:49aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ welcomes NSW small business support
PU
02:49aROAD VEHICLES IN 2021 : new registrations and stock
PU
02:49aLaing O'Rourke to replace diesel with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) in all its plant
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks make tentative gains, Brent tops $91
2Japan's factory output dips more than expected as risks emerge
3China home builders, suppliers issue spate of profit warnings as Evergr..
4Ryanair posts quarterly loss but says fares could rise this summer
5Portugal's PM Costa stuns with majority win in snap election

HOT NEWS