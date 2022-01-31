Press release
Embargo: 31.1.2022, 8:30
Road vehicles in 2021: new registrations and stock
COVID crisis is followed by microchip crisis:
the automobile market struggled to recover in 2021
In 2021, 350 056 motor vehicles were newly registered in Switzerland. This was 3.9% more than in 2020, but still 14.6% less than in 2019 before the arrival of COVID-19. Delivery problems related to the 'chip crisis' were responsible for this figure, which remains low in long-term comparison. As far as passenger cars were concerned, electric vehicles once again gained ground, accounting for more than one in eight new cars (13.2%) registered in 2021. The motor vehicle stock, for its part, rose by 1.1% to 6.3 million units, according to the road vehicle statistics published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).
