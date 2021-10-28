RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc. Acquires Barricade Services & Sales, Inc.

RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc. (RoadSafe), the nation’s largest provider of traffic control and pavement marking services, announced today the acquisition of Barricade Services & Sales, Inc (BSSI). Based in Salt Lake City, UT, BSSI is a leading supplier of traffic control products and services in the Salt Lake City market.

The acquisition of BSSI further establishes RoadSafe’s position in the Mountain West region and expansion into the Utah market, one of the fastest-growing markets for traffic management in the U.S. The transaction follows RoadSafe’s recent growth in the Pacific Northwest and West Coast, including the acquisition earlier this year of Innovative Marking Systems in Bluffdale, UT, and is RoadSafe’s first acquisition since entering into a partnership with private equity firms Investcorp and Trilantic North America in April.

“The addition of BSSI expands our service offerings while establishing our geographic presence in attractive, high-growth regions,” said David Meirick, CEO of RoadSafe. “Under the leadership and direction of Gary Shields, BSSI has a strong reputation in the industry, and their level of service – combined with their years of experience – make them a strong fit for RoadSafe.”

BSSI founder Gary Shields, will continue to lead the Utah traffic control operation alongside the current management team. “We are excited to join the RoadSafe family and will continue to provide our customers with excellent service while investing in our resources and our team,” said Shields. “RoadSafe’s focus on company culture, safety and customer service aligns well with our values and makes this a seamless choice for BSSI.”

“As RoadSafe continues to execute on its growth strategy, the addition of BSSI helps advance the company’s traffic control and pavement marking service offering in key markets,” said Joe Scarano, RoadSafe’s President. “We look forward to welcoming and working alongside the entire BSSI team.”

RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc. is the nation’s largest provider of traffic safety and pavement marking services, and innovative safety products, to heavy highway, building and specialty contractors, state transportation departments, local governments, special events organizations, U.S. railroads and utility companies. For more information, visit www.roadsafetraffic.com.

